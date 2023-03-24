The R.A. Long Lumberjacks were unable to overcome a slow start at home Thursday evening at Longview Memorial stadium and were defeated 1-0 by Hockinson.

It was an odd beginning to the 2A Greater St. Helens League match after a classic Pacific Northwest display of weather left hail pellets all over the pitch, and forced both teams’ captains and game officials to go running for cover. It was a very slight delay for the kick off, but once the ball was rolling Hockinson was clearly the team ready to play.

On a night where it it would be difficult to move the ball effectively and get the timing down, the Hawks executed its passing game almost to perfection and played a solid game of keep-away from the Lumberjacks. Kian White once again got the start for R.A. Long in goal, and had a few shots sent his way in the early going that he would have to keep out of the net, including a diving save to deny Ryder Cole-Vogler in the 18th minute.

The game would remain scoreless up until the 29th minute, after Hockinson freshman Gabriel Cannon made a move along the edge of the box, and then tripped himself up trying to send in a cross. However, the head official saw things differently and awarded Hockinson a penalty kick despite the abject disapproval of every single Lumberjack on the field.

Cannon would step up to take the phantom PK and was able to sneak it past White to give Hockinson a 1-0 lead it would never relinquish. Hockinson continued to apply pressure up until the first half whistle, nearly missing a header that went off the crossbar from Alonzo Flores Barajas.

The Lumberjacks appeared to be a little frustrated from that point on in the match. R.A. Long came out more aggressive in the second half and nearly found an equalizer one minute in. Jacob Isaacson took a free kick from 25 yards that was deflected by the Hawks' keeper right to Gary Parades in front of the goal, but Parades was unable to strike it clean and missed a golden opportunity.

In the 50th minute R.A. Long's Liam Hendrickson would come away with a loose ball in the Hockinson back half and sprint towards the goal with a defender right on his hip. The defender went with a slide tackle in the box, making contact with both Hendrickson and the ball, yet the Jacks were not awarded a penalty kick opportunity.

Then in the 54th minute Isaacson once again tried his luck on a free kick towards goal, and again the ball bounced off the keeper and off to the left of the goal, yet the Jacks were not able to fire away on a clean rebound attempt as another opportunity ran out.

Chances would be few and far between from that point on despite the Jacks owning the majority of the possession in the half. Stoppage time provided the home team with one last opportunity as Hendrickson worked into the center of the Hockinson box and was once again dropped to the turf after another slide tackle from a Hawks defender. However, a penalty flag never waved and when the final whistle sounded the Lumberjacks' brief two-game winning streak came to an abrupt halt.

After the match R.A. Long coach Max Anderson praised the effort of his team in the second half, along with their opponent that left with the victory.

“Those guys are a very good team, and what surprised me was how much energy they came out with right away," Anderson said. "I was very pleased with how we played in the second half, and I really feel like we were the better team down the stretch. I just wish we came out with the same energy in the first half to match theirs.”

With the loss R.A. Long drops to (4-2, 3-2 league), while Hockinson (4-0-1, 3-0 league) remains undefeated and is tied with Columbia River for first place in the league standings.

The Jacks will get back to work Saturday for their seventh game in fourteen days when they travel down to Woodland to battle the Beavers at 2 p.m.