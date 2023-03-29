“Prideful.”

It was simply a one-word response from coach Max Anderson fresh off the rain soaked pitch at Longview Memorial Stadium, Tuesday night, after his Lumberjacks dug themselves out of a 2-0 hole to upend the Washougal Panthers 3-2. There were a few more words to follow, plus a mid-interview timeout for a hug and some daps for Gavin Geier, who came up large in the 73rd minute to give R.A. Long the lead for the first time in the match.

R.A. Long (6-2, 5-2 league) would hold on from there to secure the result and remain all alone in third place in the 2A Greater St. Helens League, but it was a Narnia-like adventure for the Jacks to get there.

No, there wasn’t a lion, witch, or a wardrobe, but there was a wardrobe malfunction of sorts if you count a missing contact lens from Micah Miner. The eventful evening featured a penalty kick, an own goal, and a game-winner from a player scoring his first goal of the season.

It looked like the Jacks were a step behind the big, long, and confident Panthers early in the match, and another potential slow start at home could've spell doom and gloom for their playoff hopes. While R.A. Long was able to get the first opportunity to score on a rebound attempt after a corner kick was sent in from Jacob Isaacson just two minutes into the match, the shot was off target, and the Jacks wouldn’t find another opportunity for quite some time.

The first real threat from Washougal came just over fifteen minutes into the match after a throw in was lofted high up in the air by Jose Pena-Contreras and then off his own volley, Pena-Contreras was able to put his head on the ball and just missed after the ball bounced off the near post.

That near-miss got the Panthers going and they had a very similar situation go in their favor just four minutes later. Another deep throw into the Lumberjacks’ box was volleyed three consecutive times off headers, and the last of the three was on target this time to beat R.A. Long goalkeeper Payton Thill for a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute.

Washougal continued to apply pressure and take advantage of flat R.A. Long feet to find another scoring opportunity seventeen minutes later. This time, Gary Lyman was able to push the ball into an empty net after a pinpoint feed by Elliot Evan in the 36th minute to extend the Panthers lead 2-0.

Lyman was noticeably fired up and stared deep into the grandstands at Longview Memorial while flexing his way along the near sideline, and that might have drawn the wrong kind of attention from the home team.

R.A. Long would respond almost immediately after a free kick was taken by Isaacson and sent into the Panthers’ box. The ensuing free kick would result in a hand ball penalty called against Washougal, and ultimately led to a 40th minute penalty kick goal by freshman Alex Wooden to cut the lead in half 2-1 just before the halftime whistle blew.

The second half brought out a completely different energy from the Jacks. Even though they weren’t able to score right away, onlookers could sense the opportunities building and it would just be a matter of time for R.A. Long to find an equalizer.

Well, sort of.

After a near miss by R.A. Long captain Layne Oberloh and a chip shot in front of the goal missed by Gary Parades, it was Panther friendly fire in the midst of chaos that got the game knotted up at 2-2.

The attack started when Liam Hendrickson was able to head a long pass up ahead to himself while toeing the far sideline, then headed the ball back into play to himself again before firing a dangerous cross into the box that turned into a goal after an errant and off-balance attempt to clear the ball by a Panther defender in the 67th minute.

The Jacks smelled blood in the water after the body language of Washougal turned from confidence to dejection and squabbling, and it was just a few minutes later in the 73rd when Gavin Geier came up with his first goal of the season, which also turned out to be the game-winner.

For the decisive score Oberloh would throw into the near corner of the Panthers’ box, and Wooden barely volleyed the ball down. Wooden saw Geier circling towards the edge and decided to leave the ball to Geier instead of dribbling towards the center of the box. That decision set Gavin up for a clean look at the near post, and even with the Washougal goalkeeper in good position to defend the shot, he couldn’t come up with the save as the ball was placed perfect and came in too hot to handle.

“I was just happy Alex left me the ball to take the shot, and I felt the instinct to shoot it, and I didn’t miss,” said Geier.

The Lumberjack midfielder also provided some insight into the team's locker room talk that led more scoring opportunities in the second half.

"Our effort was all that needed to be adjusted, me included, and we all stepped up to get the win," Geier said.

Freshman goalkeeper Kian White stepped in between the pipes for R.A. Long in the second half and kept a clean sheet to help setup the comeback. Thill, a sophomore and the returning starter, is still working back from a hamstring injury suffered at the end of the Lumberjacks' run to the State tournament in basketball.

R.A. Long will hit the road Thursday for yet another league matchup in the crammed early part of the schedule. The Lumberjacks will take on Hudson’s Bay at 7 p.m. at Kiggin’s Bowl.

That game will mark the Jacks’ 9th game in 19 days before a well deserved spring break rest.