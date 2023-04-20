Gary Paredes’ first language isn’t English. It’s soccer.

On Wednesday the R.A. Long junior, who wound up in the century old planned city via Ecuador, put on a timeless clinic for the fans that made a ring around the Northlake Field when he scored a pair of goals and led a persistent Lumberjacks attack in a 3-0 win over the rival Monarchs.

“He’s special out there,” R.A. Long coach Max Anderson said of his electric transfer student from the equator. “You can tell as soon as he touches the ball. It’s just different than the other players.”

That difference was on full display for Longview’s soccer community when Paredes showed off an assortment of moves to go with a deft first touch and a power boot against a well-tested Mark Morris defense. The Monarchs, who have yet to score a goal this season, understandably hang their scarves on their backline and for the first 33 minutes of the contest they executed their game plan to near perfection.

With junior defender Flavio Herrera-Hernandez marking R.A. Long’s threats in the middle and goalie Daniel Bailey orchestrating the picket fence of defenders from between the pipes the Mark Morris defense proved to be a sticky wicket for the Jacks out of the gate. While the Lumberjacks dominated possession in the first half they had a hard time finding space in the middle once they crossed midfield. That cluster defensive formation forced R.A. Long’s forwards to the wings where the angles were tight and the odd slim to none.

“Credit to Mark Morris. They did a really good job of condensing that middle channel,” R.A. Long coach Max Anderon said.

That didn’t stop the Lumberjacks from firing away whenever the opportunity arose. As the game approached the 30th minute those attacks began to happen with more frequency until Paredes was finally able to crack the stalemate following a pass into open space by Gavin Geier.

“My first goal, I knew I could do it and I was just relaxed and when I saw the opportunity I stayed calm, only that,” Paredes explained in his third language of English.

The Lumberjacks would settle for the 1-0 lead as the teams headed to opposite ends of their playground to debrief during the intermission. And while R.A. Long held the advantage it was the Monarchs who seemed to have more to celebrate at the halfway point.

“The guys were up to the challenge. I think we did a pretty good job, it’s just tough to hang with someone for 80 minutes,” Mark Morris assistant coach Luis Garcia said.

Garcia, subbing in on the sideline for head coach Chris Toms for the day, was perhaps most impressed with the never-say-die efforts of Bailey in the box. The Monarchs’ keeper wound up on the wrong end of several collisions and took a good shot to the head during a corner kick scrum. He even got mud in his eye during one Lumberjack attack but never wavered in his commitment to protecting the net.

“He’s a stud man. If it wasn’t for him… he had ten plus saves tonight, he’s incredible,” Garcia said without venturing down the dark path of playing without their durable senior keeper. “The first time we ever met him, first practice last year, he took a ball directly to the face and just took it like a champ. He will be missed.”

However, it didn’t take long for the Lumberjacks to widen the gap after the break. With the sun at their back the Jacks pushed the ball deep into the Mark Morris third quickly and benefitted from the ensuing chaos when Alex Woodon was able to redirect a corner kick by Jacob Isaacson into the back of the net.

That sort of play by the freshman Lumberjack is something that the red and black supporters have already come to expect.

“He’s coming along,” Anderson said. “It will be fun to see him over the next three years.”

That score held until the 61st minute when the Jacks once again found room to operate deep in the teeth of the Monarchs’ defense. This time it was Nick Pittsley who set up the score with a well-placed pass, but it was Paredes once again who delivered the goods for R.A. Long.

It was that sort of passing, and patience, that Anderson has been preaching to his players who sometimes have a tendency to press on the offensive end, which leads to a high quantity of shots but not necessarily high quality looks.

“That ball that Gavin played out to Gary was perfect for him because he had one guy to beat to get to the middle and then just a fantastic finish,” Anderson said of the Lumberjacks’ first score of the evening. “Second goal, same thing. We played it inside and then got it outside, got some people pulled out and Pittsley hit a nice cross in and Gary was there. He got a touch off his chest and then just bungled it in.”

Facing what proved to be an insurmountable gap the Monarchs had two options on the table with more than 20 minutes left in regulation; they could fold up the tent and call it quits or they could fight like mad bulls at the rodeo.

As they’ve done all season, they chose the latter and that manic refusal to roll over nearly netted the Monarchs their first goal of the season on several different occasions. The first chance was a surprise to nearly everyone and it was immediately followed up with a point blank rebound opportunity that also missed the mark.

“Austin (Lomax) was the one who created a through ball for Abraham (Munoz), and Abraham got up top and Mykah (Rivera-Hernandez) just couldn't finish,” Garcia said, “I keep telling the boys the soccer gods just don’t love us.”

While still stymied on offense Mark Morris also showed its fight on the defensive end where the referee was forced to stop play on several occasions to play peacekeeper between strong-willed and prideful opponents. Several players drew warnings, and there was at least one yellow card in the match, but it wasn’t anything that a competitor like Paredes takes personally.

“I get some heart from No. 20 (Herrera-Hernandez),” Paredes said of Mark Morris’ Herrera-Hernandez. “What happens on the field stays on the field and I don’t care.”

The Monarchs got another look on goal with short time on the clock when they played a ball over the top of the defense and got a one on one look at the goal from inside the box. However, freshman Kian White made another diving save near the goal line to turn Mark Morris away for the fourth and final time while preserving a shared clean sheet.

With so much emotion riding on their first goal of the season, whenever it may come, it’s safe to say that had the Monarchs found a way to sneak one in the tidal wave of celebration would have been strong enough to cause the magnetic poles to flip, if not reverse the fortunes of the Mark Morris side entirely.

“Our goal now is to put one in the back of the net,” Garcia said. “We’re working on those small goals as a team. We’ve had a lot of injuries throughout the year and if we can get that first goal of the year to fall it will be huge for the guys.”

Payton Thill, last year’s starting net tender for R.A. Long, began the game wearing the long sleeves and mittens for the Lumberjacks and recorded one save before subbing out for White to start the second half. Thill started the season with a hamstring injury suffered in basketball, and while White was supposed to be a stop-gap replacement he played well enough to earn additional time on the field.

“I have confidence in both of them,” Andreson said. “Payton being injured at the start of the season really gave Kian an opportunity to show and prove himself so at this point I’m not really comfortable doing anything other than 1A and 1B.”

The Lumberjacks will need all the stops they can get as they continue to battle for a playoff position out of the 2A GSHL. Currently R.A. Long sits in a tie for third place with Hudson’s Bay. The top four teams guaranteed a spot to the district tournament and the fifth place team will play a pigtail playoff with the No. 4 seed out of the 2A Evergreen Conference. Those stakes, along with city bragging rights, gave R.A. Long all the inspiration it needed to batten down the hatches down the stretch.

“The boys are proud and we’ve got a nice little streak going against Mark Morris and more importantly we want to set that standard that we’re going to be stingy about letting goals in,” Anderson said. “We want to carry that into our next matches where clean sheets would really help.”

For his part, Paredes will be right there along with the rest of the Lumberjacks’ offensive weapons doing all they can do to help keep R.A. Long in the hunt for a deep playoff run.

“I hope to be able to accomplish something with the team,” Paredes said. “I hope to be able to get something for the team, and for the school.”

R.A. Long (7-5) is set to play at Hockinson on Friday. Next week the Lumberjacks will close out the regular season with dates against Washougal, Woodland and then Hudson’s Bay.

Mark Morris (0-11) will return to the pitch at home against Ridgefield on Friday at 5 p.m.

Free Kick

Woodland defeated Washougal 2-0 on Wednesday. The Beavers will face Hudson’s Bay on Friday.