2A High School Boys Golf: Huddleston settles for par as Woodland drops R.A. Long

Dane Huddleston turned in an even-par round of 35 to lead the Woodland boys golf team to a 2A Greater St. Helens League win over R.A. Long at Mint Valley Golf Course, Thursday.

R.A. Long was once again unable to field the required four golfers for the varsity match and was forced to forfeit as a result. Senior Jay Nickerson turned in the Lumberjacks top round of the day with a 4-over round of 39 on the par-35 front nine. Riley Coleman carded a 41 and Kian White shot 54.

Keaton Stansberry, meanwhile, shot a 43 for Woodland while Nathan Karchesky and Teddy Dunmire each carded rounds of 44.

Woodland returns to the links Tuesday when it hosts Mark Morris at Lewis River golf course.

R.A. Long will step up to the tee box next in the 2A League Championship tournament on Wednesday at Orchard Hills Golf Club.