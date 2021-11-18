2A GSHL Boys Tennis All-League

Coach of the Year: Angela Watts (Washougal)
Singles
Player of the Year: Matt Rudi (Columbia River)
First team
Aiden McCoy (R.A. Long)
Jeffrey Truong (Fort Vancouver)
Peyton Yager (Ridgefield)
Second team
Andrew Field (Fort Vancouver)
Austin Lomax (Mark Morris)
Marco St. Martin-Shook (Mark Morris)
Doubles
Team of the Year: Mikey Nester/Ryan Gruber (Ridgefield)
First team
Cameron Hahn/Henry Palmersheim (Columbia River)
Tucker Kneipp/Gavin Kestner (Washougal)
Cole Benner/Alex Harris (Columbia River)
Second team
Bryan Reyes/Andrew Walzcyk (Fort Vancouver)
Fernando Rojas/Antonio Barajas (Fort Vancouver)
People are also reading…
Fuller Beyer/Trent Sarvela (Columbia River