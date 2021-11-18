 Skip to main content
2A GSHL Boys Tennis All-League

Aiden McCoy R.A. Long boys tennis

R.A. Long's Aiden McCoy reaches out for a shot in his No. 1 singles match against Mark Morris' Marco St. Martin-Shook on Oct. 13 at Mint Valley.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

Coach of the Year: Angela Watts (Washougal)

Singles

Player of the Year: Matt Rudi (Columbia River)

First team

Aiden McCoy (R.A. Long)

Jeffrey Truong (Fort Vancouver)

Peyton Yager (Ridgefield)

Second team

Andrew Field (Fort Vancouver)

Austin Lomax (Mark Morris)

Marco St. Martin-Shook (Mark Morris)

Doubles

Team of the Year: Mikey Nester/Ryan Gruber (Ridgefield)

First team

Cameron Hahn/Henry Palmersheim (Columbia River)

Tucker Kneipp/Gavin Kestner (Washougal)

Cole Benner/Alex Harris (Columbia River)

Second team

Bryan Reyes/Andrew Walzcyk (Fort Vancouver)

Fernando Rojas/Antonio Barajas (Fort Vancouver)

Fuller Beyer/Trent Sarvela (Columbia River

