2A GSHL Boys Golf All-League

MVP: Dane Huddleston (Woodland)
Coach of the Year: David Long (Columbia River)
First team
Hewson Nguyen (R.A. Long)
Jack Kendrick (Columbia River)
Alden Fay (Columbia River)
Jay Nickerson (R.A. Long)
Ryan Snyder (Columbia River)
Cruz Combs (Ridgefield)
Second team
Grant Gumringer (Hockinson)
Logan Autrey (Woodland)
Caleb Bunn (Columbia River)
Noah Larson (Columbia River)
Keegan Payne (Washougal)
Zack Warren (Ridgefield)
