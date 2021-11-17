 Skip to main content
2A GSHL Boys Golf All-League
agate

2A GSHL Boys Golf All-League

Dane Huddleston woodland boys golf

Woodland junior Dane Huddleston tees off on Day One of the 2A District 4 Boys Golf Tournament at Riverside Golf Course in Chehalis on Oct. 20, 2021.

 Eric Trent The Chronicle

MVP: Dane Huddleston (Woodland)

Coach of the Year: David Long (Columbia River)

First team

Hewson Nguyen (R.A. Long)

Jack Kendrick (Columbia River)

Alden Fay (Columbia River)

Jay Nickerson (R.A. Long)

Ryan Snyder (Columbia River)

Cruz Combs (Ridgefield)

Second team

Grant Gumringer (Hockinson)

Logan Autrey (Woodland)

Caleb Bunn (Columbia River)

Noah Larson (Columbia River)

Keegan Payne (Washougal)

Zack Warren (Ridgefield)

