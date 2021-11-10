2A GSHL All-League Girls Soccer

Offensive MVP: Lauren Rabus (Washougal)
Defensive MVP: Logann Dukes (Columbia River)
Co-Coach of the Year: Taylor Wallace (R.A. Long)
Co-Coach of the Year: Kristin Maris (Washougal)
First team
Grace Abbott (Hockinson)
Alice Anderson (R.A. Long)
Paytn Barnette (Ridgefield)
Andie Buckley (Columbia River)
Kathryn Chapin (R.A. Long)
Elizabeth Farley (Ridgefield)
Roz Holt (Hudson’s Bay)
Sydney Johnson (Columbia River)
Claire Jones (Ridgefield)
Ava Lapinskas (Columbia River)
Molly Romachok (Hockinson)
Rayelle Stephens (Hockinson)
Second team
Emily Anderson (R.A. Long)
Payton Blondin (Mark Morris)
Kendra Chapin (R.A. Long)
Ella Hedlund (Mark Morris)
Cameron Jones (Ridgefield)
Jamie Maas (Washougal)
Natalie Malagon (Hudson’s Bay)
Bella Mattison (Woodland)
Amelie Miller (Columbia River)
Emily Rabus (Washougal)
Ellie Ritter (Hockinson)
Lauren Schadt (Hockinson)
Local honorable mentions
Riley Stading (Woodland)
Hayley Summers (Woodland)
Isa Whiteside (Mark Morris)
Audrey Zdunich (R.A. Long)
Madison Fierst (R.A. Long)