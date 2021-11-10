 Skip to main content
2A GSHL All-League Girls Soccer
agate

2A GSHL All-League Girls Soccer

Alice Anderson R.A. Long soccer

R.A. Long freshman Alice Anderson sends the ball upfield to Kathryn Chapin. setting up what ended up being the Lumberjills' lone goal in a 5-1 loss to Hockinson on Oct. 19.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

Offensive MVP: Lauren Rabus (Washougal)

Defensive MVP: Logann Dukes (Columbia River)

Co-Coach of the Year: Taylor Wallace (R.A. Long)

Co-Coach of the Year: Kristin Maris (Washougal)

First team

Grace Abbott (Hockinson)

Alice Anderson (R.A. Long)

Paytn Barnette (Ridgefield)

Andie Buckley (Columbia River)

Kathryn Chapin (R.A. Long)

Elizabeth Farley (Ridgefield)

Roz Holt (Hudson’s Bay)

Sydney Johnson (Columbia River)

Claire Jones (Ridgefield)

Ava Lapinskas (Columbia River)

Molly Romachok (Hockinson)

Rayelle Stephens (Hockinson)

Second team

Emily Anderson (R.A. Long)

Payton Blondin (Mark Morris)

Kendra Chapin (R.A. Long)

Ella Hedlund (Mark Morris)

Cameron Jones (Ridgefield)

Jamie Maas (Washougal)

Natalie Malagon (Hudson’s Bay)

Bella Mattison (Woodland)

Amelie Miller (Columbia River)

Emily Rabus (Washougal)

Ellie Ritter (Hockinson)

Lauren Schadt (Hockinson)

Local honorable mentions

Riley Stading (Woodland)

Hayley Summers (Woodland)

Isa Whiteside (Mark Morris)

Audrey Zdunich (R.A. Long)

Madison Fierst (R.A. Long)

