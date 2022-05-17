 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2A Greater St. Helens All-League Girls Tennis

Long/Morris Tennis

Mark Morris' Maddy Hedland plays in a singles match against R.A. Long's  Mariah Boyd at the Mint Valley Racquet and Fitness Complex on Wednesday, April 20, in Longview. 

 KATELYN METZGER, THE DAILY NEWS

Coach of the Year

Ryan Smith, Mark Morris

Player of the Year (Singles)

Emma Lungwitz, Columbia River

Team of the Year (Doubles)

Grace Rudi, Lauren Dreves, Columbia River

1st Team (Singles)

Ari Domniti, Columbia River

Elise Moore, Washougal

Molly Romanchock, Hockinson

1st Team (Doubles)

Addie Chapelle and Grace Abbot, Hockinson

Evie Wenger and Sydney Dreves, Columbia River

Taylor Wilkinson and Ellie Weber, Mark Morris

2nd Team (Singles)

Grace Gama, Ridgefield

Faye Leverman, Hudson's Bay

Olivia Rude, Hockinson

2nd Team (Doubles)

Emily Anderson and Alice Anderson, R.A. Long

Elle Gardner and Layla Melville, Ridgefield

Jaisa Wilson and Hadley Jones, Washougal

