2A Greater St. Helens All-League Girls Tennis

Coach of the Year
Ryan Smith, Mark Morris
Player of the Year (Singles)
Emma Lungwitz, Columbia River
Team of the Year (Doubles)
Grace Rudi, Lauren Dreves, Columbia River
1st Team (Singles)
Ari Domniti, Columbia River
Elise Moore, Washougal
Molly Romanchock, Hockinson
1st Team (Doubles)
Addie Chapelle and Grace Abbot, Hockinson
Evie Wenger and Sydney Dreves, Columbia River
Taylor Wilkinson and Ellie Weber, Mark Morris
2nd Team (Singles)
Grace Gama, Ridgefield
Faye Leverman, Hudson's Bay
Olivia Rude, Hockinson
2nd Team (Doubles)
Emily Anderson and Alice Anderson, R.A. Long
Elle Gardner and Layla Melville, Ridgefield
Jaisa Wilson and Hadley Jones, Washougal