agate

2A Greater St. Helens All-League girls tennis

Long/Morris Tennis

Mark Morris' Taylor Wilkinson hits a serve during a doubles match against R.A. Long at the Mint Valley Racquet and Fitness Complex on Wednesday, April 20, in Longview. 

 KATELYN METZGER, THE DAILY NEWS

Coach of the Year: Ryan Smith, Mark Morris

Singles Player of the Year

Emma Lungwitz, Columbia River

Doubles Team of the Year

Grace Rudi and Lauren Dreves, Columbia River

1st Team 

Singles

Ari Domniti, Columbia River

Elise Moore, Washougal

Molly Romanchock, Hockinson

Doubles

Addie Chapelle and Grace Abbott, Hockinson

Evie Wenger and Sydney Dreves, Columbia River

Taylor Wilkinson and Elle Weber, Mark Morris

2nd Team

Singles

Grace Gama, Ridgefield

Faye Leverman, Hudson's Bay

Olivia Rude, Hockinson

Doubles

Emily Anderson and Alice Anderson, R.A. Long

Elle Gardner and Layla Melville, Ridgefield

Jaisa WIlsona nd Hadley Jones, Washougal

