2A Greater St. Helens All-League girls tennis

Coach of the Year: Ryan Smith, Mark Morris
Singles Player of the Year
Emma Lungwitz, Columbia River
Doubles Team of the Year
Grace Rudi and Lauren Dreves, Columbia River
1st Team
Singles
Ari Domniti, Columbia River
Elise Moore, Washougal
Molly Romanchock, Hockinson
Doubles
Addie Chapelle and Grace Abbott, Hockinson
Evie Wenger and Sydney Dreves, Columbia River
Taylor Wilkinson and Elle Weber, Mark Morris
2nd Team
Singles
Grace Gama, Ridgefield
Faye Leverman, Hudson's Bay
Olivia Rude, Hockinson
Doubles
Emily Anderson and Alice Anderson, R.A. Long
Elle Gardner and Layla Melville, Ridgefield
Jaisa WIlsona nd Hadley Jones, Washougal