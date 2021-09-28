2A Golf: Washougal bests Mark Morris at Mint Valley

Mark Morris fell shy of Washougal in a match at Mint Valley Golf Course on Tuesday as the Panthers beat the Monarchs by 24 strokes, 169-193.

Beau Jensen turned in the best round for MM as he posted a nine-hole score of 43, which tied him for the second-best score of the match with three Washougal players.

Washougal’s Brayden Kassel was the round’s low-scorer with 40.

Next for Mark Morris was Caleb Stewart (45), followed by Pace Berry (52), Austin Lindquist (53), Jackson Elf (53) and Alex Bauman (56).

All six of Washougal’s varsity players finished with scores of 46 or better in the Panthers’ win.

