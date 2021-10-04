2A Golf: Tumwater beats Woodland by 10 strokes

CHEHALIS — Woodland came in just 10 strokes over Tumwater in a match at Riverside Golf Course on Monday. Dane Huddleston continued his strong season with a one-over-par 36, which put him second overall on the match.
Tumwater’s Nolan Campbell was the match’s low scorer with a two-under 33 to lead all competitors.
Woodland’s Logan Autrey was third overall with a 42, followed by Keaten Stansberry tied for sixth with a 45 and Jake Sams with a 50. Also finishing for the Beavers were Nathan Karcheski and Colton hall, who finished with 53 strokes on the round.
All but one of Tumwater’s competitors finished under the 50-stroke mark.
Ryan Peerboom
Reporter
