2A Golf: Tumwater beats Woodland by 10 strokes
Golf stock photo from Mint Valley

A green flag flaps in a mild wind at Mint Valley Golf Course.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

CHEHALIS — Woodland came in just 10 strokes over Tumwater in a match at Riverside Golf Course on Monday. Dane Huddleston continued his strong season with a one-over-par 36, which put him second overall on the match.

Tumwater’s Nolan Campbell was the match’s low scorer with a two-under 33 to lead all competitors.

Woodland’s Logan Autrey was third overall with a 42, followed by Keaten Stansberry tied for sixth with a 45 and Jake Sams with a 50. Also finishing for the Beavers were Nathan Karcheski and Colton hall, who finished with 53 strokes on the round.

All but one of Tumwater’s competitors finished under the 50-stroke mark.

