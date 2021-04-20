2A Golf Roundup: Trice medalist as Beavers beat R.A. Long; Monarchs best Spuds

WOODLAND — Woodland enjoyed a pressure free day on their home greens at Lewis River Golf Course on Monday, turning in a team score of 196 while their foes from R.A. Long failed to turn in a complete card.

Woodland’s Rayleah Trice was the match medalist with a four-over-par round of 39. Zoe Jouwsma shot 47 for the Beavers while Lucy Sams and Erin Madsen both finished on 55. Brooklyn Gaston turned in a card of 59 and Karalynn Conditt shot 63 to round out the Beavers varsity card.

As for R.A. Long, their best score actually came from a Rocket as Laynee Logan, a Castle Rock student who tees it up for the Lumberjills, shot 63. Real Jills Morgan Brazier and Harli Witham were the only R.A. Long High School students to notch scores on the day with rounds of 70 and 72, respectively.

Monarchs show up, best Spudders

It was a picture perfect day for golf at the Longview Country Club on Monday and the Monarchs made sure to enjoy their time in the sun by besting Ridgefield in a 2A Greater St. Helens League girls golf match.

Mark Morris turned in a team score of 238 and that was enough to beat Ridgefield because the Spudders were unable to get enough golfers through nine holes.