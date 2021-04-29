2A Golf: Queens of clubs whack Washougal; Woodland rips Ridgefield

Mark Morris was able to fend off the Panthers on their home course at Mint Valley on Wednesday by recording a 223-233 win in 2A Greater St. Helens golf action.

Valorie Worden was the match medalist with a round of 50 for the Monarchs, edging Washougal’s Katie Zillman’s round of 54 for top honors.

Ella Hedlund backed up Worden with a round of 54, Madeline Pospichal ended on 59 and Ava Escudero shot 60 on the day. Mahlia Perkins shot 63 for the Monarchs, Abigail Gregory turned in a card of 66 and Brianna Johnson rounded out the home team’s card with a score of 67.

Woodland rips Ridgefield

The Beavers took their show on the road Wednesday and notched a 207-264 win over Ridgefield in 2A GSHL girls golf play.

Alyssa Dewey was the match medalist with a round of 44 but Woodland was able to crowd the leaderboard to take the team win.

Zoe Jouwsma shot a 46 to lead the Beavers and Rayleah Trice shot a 52. Erin Madsen and Karalynn Conditt backed up those scores with rounds of 54 and 55, respectively. Lucy Sams shot a 57 for Woodland and Addie Landragan turned in a 60 on her scorecard.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.