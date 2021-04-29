 Skip to main content
2A Golf: Queens of clubs whack Washougal; Woodland rips Ridgefield
2A Golf: Queens of clubs whack Washougal; Woodland rips Ridgefield

Golf Stock

The course marshal observes play at Mint Valley Golf Course in the summer of 2020.

 Jordan Nailon

Mark Morris was able to fend off the Panthers on their home course at Mint Valley on Wednesday by recording a 223-233 win in 2A Greater St. Helens golf action.

Valorie Worden was the match medalist with a round of 50 for the Monarchs, edging Washougal’s Katie Zillman’s round of 54 for top honors.

Ella Hedlund backed up Worden with a round of 54, Madeline Pospichal ended on 59 and Ava Escudero shot 60 on the day. Mahlia Perkins shot 63 for the Monarchs, Abigail Gregory turned in a card of 66 and Brianna Johnson rounded out the home team’s card with a score of 67.

Woodland rips Ridgefield

The Beavers took their show on the road Wednesday and notched a 207-264 win over Ridgefield in 2A GSHL girls golf play.

Alyssa Dewey was the match medalist with a round of 44 but Woodland was able to crowd the leaderboard to take the team win.

Zoe Jouwsma shot a 46 to lead the Beavers and Rayleah Trice shot a 52. Erin Madsen and Karalynn Conditt backed up those scores with rounds of 54 and 55, respectively. Lucy Sams shot a 57 for Woodland and Addie Landragan turned in a 60 on her scorecard.

