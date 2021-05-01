2A Golf: Monarchs swing to victory over Jills

The Mark Morris and R.A. Long girls golf teams got one more dose of action in before the end of the regular season on Friday, with the Monarchs carding a team score of 220 and beating the incomplete Lumberjill side.

Valorie Worden carded a 50 for Mark Morris to earn the medalist spot. Ella Hedlund and Mahalia Perkins tied for second individually with rounds of 55. Ava Escudero shot a 60, and Madeline Pospichal came in right behind her at 61.

Harli Witham shot a 72 for R.A. Long, while Morgan Brazier shot 86 from 150 in.

Both the Lumberjills and Monarchs have the 2A Greater St. Helens League championships scheduled next for Monday.

