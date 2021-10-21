 Skip to main content
2A Golf: Huddlston wins Districts, Nickerson finishes third
2A Golf: Huddlston wins Districts, Nickerson finishes third

Golf stock photo from Mint Valley

A green flag flaps in a mild wind at Mint Valley Golf Course.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

CHEHALIS — Woodland junior Dane Huddleston continued his stellar season on the links by winning the 2A District 4 Golf Tournament at Riverside Golf Club.

Huddleston was the low scorer in the opening round on Wednesday, shooting a 3-under-par 68. Huddleston finished strong with a 1-under-par 70.

Huddlston started strong with a birdie on Hole 1 and finished out the front nine with three consecutive birdies. Huddleston added a birdie on 10 to make it four in a row, leaving room for error down the stretch with a comfortable lead as he bested the field by seven strokes. Huddleston nearly matched his first round score, with a triple bogey on the par-3 15th hole proving to be his only hole in which he scored worse than a bogey on the round.

Centralia’s Von Wassen finished in second place with a 145, followed by R.A. Long junior Jay Nickerson, who placed third with a 148. Nickerson followed an opening round 72 with a 76 on Thursday to lock in the finish. Nickerson started the second round strong with two birdies across the first three holes, but gave the strokes back with two double bogeys across the remainder of the front. Nickerson locked down on the back nine, never recording worse than a bogey on the back and marking a birdie on the par-5 16th.

Other local finishers for Woodland include Logan Autrey with a 159 and Keaten Stansberry with a 178.

Hewson Nguyen finished with a 162 for R.A. Long and Riley Coleman shot a 189 for the Lumberjacks.

Mark Morris also fielded three players in the tournament. Caleb Stewart was MM’s low scorer, shooting a 175. He was followed by Ian MacArthur (180) and Beau Jensen (189).

