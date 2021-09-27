2A Golf: Huddleston leads Woodland to win against Hockinson

WOODLAND — Dane Huddleston shot 1-under par on Monday to help Woodland beat Hockinson by 16 strokes, 173-189, in a 2A Greater St. Helen’s League match.

Huddleston’s 34 strokes across nine holes at Lewis River Golf Course put him nine strokes ahead the top Hockinson finisher and six strokes in front of Woodland’s Logan Autrey, who turned in the second best score for the Beavers with a 40.

Colton Hall (49) was next for Woodland, followed by Keaten Stansberry (50) and Jake Sams and Nathan Karcheski (51).

Columbia River bests Mark Morris at Mint Valley

Three Columbia River golfers shot below 40 at Mint Vallley on Monday as the Rapids downed Mark Morris 157-200 to pick up a 43-stroke win in a 2A GSHL match.

River’s Jack Kendrick shot the low score of 37 to finish tops among all competitors and the Rapids’ Alden Fay and Ryan Snyder were just behind him with scores of 38 and 39, respectively.

Caleb Stewart was MM’s top player as he finished with 40 strokes after nine to stand out from the pack.

Austin Lindquist (51) was the next MM finisher, followed by Beau Jensen (52) and Alex Bauman and Pace Berry (57).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.