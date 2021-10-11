2A Golf: Huddleston leads Woodland to second place finish at Districts

RIDGEFIELD — Woodland’s Dane Huddleston led the Beavers to a second place finish at the 2A Greater St. Helens League District Tournament at Tri Mountain Golf Course on Monday.

Huddleston finished with a six-under-par 66, the best individual score among all competitors. Huddleston outclassed the competition, beating the field by seven strokes and turning in the only under-par score of the match. Woodland fell well shy of Columbia River for second place as all six Rapids golfers finished in the top 10.

Logan Autrey finished in ninth place overall, finishing in 83 strokes. Next for Woodland was Keaten Stansberry (89) in 16th, Colton Hall (90) in 18th, Jake Sams (98) in 31st and Nathan Karchesky (118) in 37th.

R.A. Long picked up a sixth place finish on the round, led by Jay Nickerson in 12th place after shooting an 87. Riley Coleman (94) finished in 23rd for the Jacks and Aaron Ofstun (112) finished 36th.

Mark Morris finished just four points behind the RAL in seventh place. Ian MacArthur led the Monarchs, shooting an 88 to finish 14th. After MacArthur was Caleb Stewart and Austin Lindquist, who both shot a 97 and finished tied for 28th. Beau Jensen was MM’s fourth finisher with a 104, which put him in 35th.

