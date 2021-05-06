 Skip to main content
2A Golf: Beavers take District golf title
2A Golf: Beavers take District golf title

TUMWATER — The Woodland girls golf team put all five of its golfers in the top 30, and came away with a team district title to wrap up its season at Tumwater Valley.

Rayleigh Trice led the Beavers, finishing second overall at 165. Tumwater’s Lily McCauly, who led by 10 strokes after 18 holes on Wednesday, only grew her lead Thursday, coming in at 146 to win the individual crown.

Rayleah Trice

In this file photo Woodland High School golfer Rayleah Trice, right, sinks her ball while teammate Brooklyn Gaston watches during the Beaver Cup Jamboree at the Lewis River Golf Course on Thursday, March 25.

Behind Trice, Zoe Jouwsma finished at 193 to sneak into the top 10, and Erin Madsen came in five strokes behind her to finish in 13th.

Lucy Sams

In this file photo Woodland High School golfer Lucy Sams drives her ball down range during the Beaver Cup Jamboree at the Lewis River Golf Course on Thursday, March 25.

Karalynn Conditt finished at 211 to give the Beavers four top-20 finishers, and Addie Landrigan rounded out Woodland’s team score with a 220, good for 26th.

Zoe Jouwsma

In this file photo Woodland High School golfer Zoe Jouwsma follows through during the Beaver Cup Jamboree at the Lewis River Golf Course on Thursday, March 25. Jouwsma shot a 49 on Thursday against Washougal, good for second-best for the Beavers.

Mark Morris came in eighth place as a team. Ava Escudero made the top 20, finishing on 209 to tie for 18th. Valorie Worden carded a 215 to come in 22nd, and Madeline Pospichal came in 34th at 234.

