2A Girls Tennis: Monarchs and Lumberjills see seasons end at league tournament

RIDGEFIELD — The rackets were swung on high school courts for the final time this spring over the weekend, with both R.A. Long and Mark Morris’ girls tennis teams wrapping up their season at the 2A Greater St. Helens League tournament.

R.A. Long sophomore Emily Anderson was the lone local singles player to make it to the round of 16, beating Columbia River’s Anabella Madrigal 7-5, 6-3 in what her coach, Rally Wallace, said was “one of her best matches of the season.” In the quarterfinals, though, Anderson lost to Ridgefield’s Grace Gama 6-1, 6-1.

Fellow Lumberjill Malea Alexander took a win in one of two play-in matches in the singles tournament, coming out ahead 6-1, 6-1 against Hudson’s Bay’s Madison McMillan, but lost her next match to Madison Dyer out of Hockinson, 6-0, 6-1.

Mark Morris’ Peyton Blondin won the other play-in match 6-3, 6-1 over Hockinson’s Delaney Chappelle before losing in the first full round 6-0, 6-1 to Washougal’ Samantha Klopman. The other Monarch in the singles tournament, freshman Peyton Blondin, lost 6-3, 6-1 to Washougal senior Merrit Jones.