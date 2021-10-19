2A Girls Soccer roundup: Lumberjills fall to Hockinson in 'gut-check'

Under constant pressure for most of the night, the R.A. Long girls soccer team never managed to get and stay off the back foot in a 5-1 loss to Hockinson at Longview Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
“Today was a great gut-check in how we want to decide to go forward, because we can go down a goal and just give up,” RAL coach Taylor Wallace said. “I saw a little too much give-up for my liking today.”
The Hawks went ahead early with a goal in the 13th minute, then broke out for a spate of three more in the first 15 minutes of the second half to stun their hosts before the Lumberjills could even manage a shot on target.
Hockinson — which keeps a share of the 2A GSHL with the win — came in with a reputation of working down the flanks and getting on the end of crosses. The R.A. Long defense spent most of the first half denying the Hawks such chances and cleaning up balls in their own third, but for the most part could only clear so far as midfield, where the Hockinson back line would gather the ball and send it back up for another wave.
The break through did end up coming on a ball from the wing, though it was not how the Hawks drew it up, with a cross deflecting out to Abby Dombrow, who rifled it past Kendra Chapin on the half-volley for the goal.
Right out of the break, the Hawks doubled their lead. This time the cross came in from the left side, with Ellie Ritter bringing it down at the top of the box and laying it off for Molly Romanchock, who curled it top bins to make it 2-0.
Ritter pushed the lead to 3-0 on an even long shot five minutes later, and the Lumberjills found themselves in a sudden hole.
“I think we might have gotten in our own heads a little too much,” Wallace said. “We as a coaching staff need to address that, and we have to address how we approach going down. It’s been few and far between this season that we’ve been down, especially multiple goals at any point. I wasn’t impressed, but it gives us a lot to work on tomorrow.”
Kendra Chapin finished with eight saves in net for R.A. Long, facing 13 shots on goal.
On the back foot for so long, most of the Lumberjills’ venture in the Hawks’ half fizzled out, with one player getting the ball upfield before multiple Hawks closed in on her, either taking the it away for forcing a kick deep.
“We looked like a series of individuals; we didn’t look like the Jills tonight,” Wallace said.
The only spark of offense R.A. Long did end up getting came in the 58th minute, when Alice Anderson sent the ball out to Kathryn Chapin on the right wing, who worked her way down the side, cut back at the edge of the box, and curled a left-footed shot around the keeper and just inside the far post.
But that only cut the deficit to three, and 19 minutes later, after few opportunities to cut it further, Hockinson pushed it back out to four.
R.A. Long (8-5) is set to play at Columbia River on Thursday.
Two second-half goals doom Monarchs
Earlier in the day on the blue side of Longview, the Mark Morris girls soccer team lost to the other squad sharing the top spot in the 2A GSHL, falling 2-0 to Columbia River at Northlake.
The Monarchs played the Rapids even through the first half and went into the break tied 0-0, but the visitors finally punched through in the 49th minute.
“I’m proud of the team effort and willingness to keep battling,” MM coach Chris Toms said.
Columbia River then doubled its lead in the 70th.
Erica Snyder had 18 saves between the sticks of the Monarchs, and Toms credited Emily Williams with leading the back line.
Mark Morris (5-8) will host Hudson’s Bay on Thursday.
Woodland blanked at Shoug
WASHOUGAL — The Woodland girls soccer team gave up four goals in the first half, and that ended up being all Washougal needed in a 4-0 win Tuesday.
Coco MacDonald switched in at keeper in the middle of the game, and had six saves. Sophia Speranza had a save herself in her time in net.
Woodland (1-11) will host Ridgefield on Thursday.