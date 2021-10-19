2A Girls Soccer roundup: Lumberjills fall to Hockinson in 'gut-check'

Under constant pressure for most of the night, the R.A. Long girls soccer team never managed to get and stay off the back foot in a 5-1 loss to Hockinson at Longview Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.

“Today was a great gut-check in how we want to decide to go forward, because we can go down a goal and just give up,” RAL coach Taylor Wallace said. “I saw a little too much give-up for my liking today.”

The Hawks went ahead early with a goal in the 13th minute, then broke out for a spate of three more in the first 15 minutes of the second half to stun their hosts before the Lumberjills could even manage a shot on target.

Hockinson — which keeps a share of the 2A GSHL with the win — came in with a reputation of working down the flanks and getting on the end of crosses. The R.A. Long defense spent most of the first half denying the Hawks such chances and cleaning up balls in their own third, but for the most part could only clear so far as midfield, where the Hockinson back line would gather the ball and send it back up for another wave.

The break through did end up coming on a ball from the wing, though it was not how the Hawks drew it up, with a cross deflecting out to Abby Dombrow, who rifled it past Kendra Chapin on the half-volley for the goal.