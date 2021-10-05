2A Girls Soccer: Monarchs can't contain Hawks' wide play

If the possession numbers counted toward the final result, Mark Morris’ matchup against Hockinson at Northlake Elementary on Tuesday would have ended much closer. They don’t, though, and the Hawks coasted to a 7-1 win, finding one tactic that worked and capitalizing on it over and over again.
“What Hockinson does really well is they possess the ball up the middle, then they play quick runs to outside, and then they are fantastic at finishing their crosses in the box,” MM coach Chris Toms said. “I think all, if not most, of their goals came off of that. It was a player going out wide, a ball going into the middle, and they put it home. We just couldn’t quite figure out how to answer.”
As it turned out, the Hawks scored five of their goals off of crosses, and got started doing so quite literally from the opening whistle. Taking the kickoff to start the first half, it took two passes for Ellie Ritter to get free down the right side, and her low cross found Rayelle Stephens all by herself right in front of the Mark Morris net for an easy tap-in.
Straight off the ensuing kickoff, Ritter got the ball right back, and — in what turned out to be a rarity on the afternoon — eschewed the wide pass, instead beating her marker up the middle of the field and scoring from 18-yards out to make it 2-0 in the blink of an eye.
“It’s really hard to come back from two goals in the first four minutes, and try to get our heads back on and play the way we need to,” Toms said. “At that point, you’re playing a little bit scared, you’re playing a little bit intimidated, and you’re trying to sort of make sense of it.”
The Monarchs started to kick it into gear as the first half went on, but couldn’t string quite enough passes to test Hockinson’s defense too much. Meanwhile, when the Hawks got the ball back, they went back to their favorite well, making it 3-0 in the 19th minute with a volley on another cross — this time a high looper from the left side.
“If we stay compact and we stay tight as a defensive unit, it prevents those crosses from getting finished,” Toms said. “That’s the problem; we got spread out wide, and then they had openings in the middle to finish those crosses.”
Hockinson pushed it to 4-0 right out of the gate in the second half on yet another low cross, sparking a furious three-minute span that saw three goals, with Mark Morris finally getting on the scoreboard when Taylor Wilkinson put home a Peyton Blondin cross with the outside of her foot, then scoring on its own net on the very next cross Hockinson sent into the Monarch box.
“In the second half offensively, we did a lot better,” Toms said. We were way more in the attack, we were pressing, we scored a fantastic goal. But at that point we were behind and trying to play catch-up, so we started pushing a little bit more defensively, which leaves you open and vulnerable, and they capitalized.”
The Hawks did just that twice more, scoring their sixth goal in the 60th minute and then once again in the 76th on a rebound after an Erica Snyder save.
Snyder finished with three saves. Come the final whistle, Mark Morris actually had more shots on target than Hockinson — winning that battle 11-10 — and spent much of the second half in the attacking third, winning a good deal of the possession battle in the midfield.
“Ella Hedlund played selfless, hustle ball the entire game,” Toms said. “She played team ball, she hustled after absolutely everything on the pitch. Great effort from her.”
Mark Morris (4-5) will try to rebound on the road at Washougal on Thursday.