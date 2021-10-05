2A Girls Soccer: Monarchs can't contain Hawks' wide play

If the possession numbers counted toward the final result, Mark Morris’ matchup against Hockinson at Northlake Elementary on Tuesday would have ended much closer. They don’t, though, and the Hawks coasted to a 7-1 win, finding one tactic that worked and capitalizing on it over and over again.

“What Hockinson does really well is they possess the ball up the middle, then they play quick runs to outside, and then they are fantastic at finishing their crosses in the box,” MM coach Chris Toms said. “I think all, if not most, of their goals came off of that. It was a player going out wide, a ball going into the middle, and they put it home. We just couldn’t quite figure out how to answer.”

As it turned out, the Hawks scored five of their goals off of crosses, and got started doing so quite literally from the opening whistle. Taking the kickoff to start the first half, it took two passes for Ellie Ritter to get free down the right side, and her low cross found Rayelle Stephens all by herself right in front of the Mark Morris net for an easy tap-in.

Straight off the ensuing kickoff, Ritter got the ball right back, and — in what turned out to be a rarity on the afternoon — eschewed the wide pass, instead beating her marker up the middle of the field and scoring from 18-yards out to make it 2-0 in the blink of an eye.