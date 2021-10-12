2A Girls Soccer: Mark Morris thumps Woodland

Mark Morris started hot and finished strong in a dominant 9-2 win over Woodland on Tuesday in a 2a Greater St. Helens League match.
The Monarchs came out of the gates on fire with three goals in the opening 10 minutes of play. Nina Soetamin got the Monarchs started in the third minute on a goal assisted by Peyton Blondin. Katie Beech followed up with a goal in the sixth minute and Taylor Wilkinson added the third to put the MM up 3-0.
“We’ve had some issues scoring goals lately, so it felt really good to put three in the back of the net in the first 10 minutes,” MM interim coach Chris Toms said.
Then, as Toms put it, the Monarchs “fell asleep defensively after being up three.”
Woodland took advantage of the Monarchs complacency and fought back with goals from Elen Bebrova and Coco MacDonald in the 10th and 15th minute of on offensive powered game.
But the Monarchs settled down and stayed the course, dropping two more goals throughout the remainder of the first half, both coming off the foot of Ella Hedlund. Then the Monarchs built off their already sizable lead and took control in the second half with four unanswered goals to seal the win.
Mark Morris (5-6) will look to get back to an even .500 on the road against Ridgefield on Thursday.
Woodland (1-10-1) will be back on the pitch at home against Hockinson on Thursday.
R.A. Long falls to Washougal 4-0
WASHOUGAL — R.A. Long is in a different position than it has been all season. After dropping a tough game to Ridgefield on penalties last week, the Lumberjills were blanked in a 4-0 loss to Washougal on Tuesday, marking the first time they’ve lost back-to-back matches all year.
“We came out and we didn’t have the fire that they had,” RAL coach Taylor Wallace said. “As a coach, to a certain extent, I have to put that on myself, because that’s a game that we should’ve made at least a lot closer.”
The Jills gave up just one goal in the first half on a nicely placed header off a corner kick by the Panthers. But the Jills couldn’t answer and Washougal broke down the gates with three goals in the second half to complete the lopsided game.
“I think Ridgefield rattled us in a couple different ways and I was hoping to respond better,” Wallace said. “So maybe this one will provide that wake up…it’s a wakeup call to me as well.”
The Jills will now have to face reality and recalibrate as they move ahead. Still dealing with some injuries to key players, the Jills will have to rekindle the spark they had earlier this season as they tooke down the Panthers 1-0 in their first match.
“Looking tactically at what worked well and building on that strength, because a lot really did go well in that game…also making sure that we know what our organization looks like going both ways,” Wallace said.
R.A. Long (7-4) heads back home for another 2A GSHL match on Thursday against Hudson’s Bay. Needing a confidence booster, Wallace is confident in the way his team will respond.
“We have a great group of girls that I think can bounce back really well,” he said.