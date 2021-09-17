2A Girls Soccer: Mark Morris breaks late deadlock to beat Woodland

WOODLAND — The Mark Morris girls soccer controlled its match against Woodland nearly the whole way through, but the Beavers were a tough nut to crack for more than a half in a 2-0 win for the Monarchs.

“Woodland did a great job defensively of keeping us out of the net,” MM coach Chris Toms said. “They packed in tight, prevented a lot of quality shots, and their goalkeeper came up big for them.”

Sophia Speranza finished with 12 saves in between the sticks for Woodland.

But without doing much threatening of its own, playing a perfect defensive game for 80 minutes was always going to be a big ask of the Woodland back line. The breakthrough finally came in the 55th minute, when MM’s Taylor Wilkinson drew contact on a corner kick, the referee awarded the Monarchs a penalty kick and Isa Whitside converted her attempt from the spot.

Nine minutes later, Mark Morris doubled the lead when Quinn Harvel slotted home a rebound after Ella Hedlund smacked a shot off the woodwork.

“We played a great match tonight, but Woodland made us earn that win,” Toms said. “I’m proud of the way our team persevered.”

Woodland (0-3) got little break after the match, hosting 3A Evergreen on Friday. Mark Morris (3-1) will be back at Northlake Elementary next Tuesday to host Ridgefield.

