2A Girls Soccer: Lumberjills flip the script, blank Monarchs behind two early goals

The R.A. Long girls soccer team’s underclassman-heavy core is a year more experienced, and the Lumberjills had been trending up throughout the early part of the fall season. But at some point, it always comes time to put up or shut up, and the Lumberjills did the former in a physical 2-0 win over Mark Morris for their first crosstown win since 2018.

“Last year at the end of the season, we took a thumping from them, and they shocked us,” RAL coach Taylor Wallace said. “I think this freshman group — that’s now a sophomore group — they still have that fresh in their minds.”

In both of the Monarchs’ wins over the Jills during the winter season, Mark Morris got its offense going fast, breaking the deadlock early and putting R.A. Long immediately on the back foot. This time around, the Lumberjills returned the favor in style, and it was two of Wallace’s revenge-driven sophomores leading the way.

In the eighth minute, Kathryn Chapin got free for a couple steps on the edge of the 18-yard box and cut back to shake her defender, getting just enough space to fire of a shot. MM keeper Erica Snyder got her gloves to it, but could only push the ball out in front of her, where Audrey Zdunich pounced on it, chipping a shot over Snyder’s shoulder and into the net from 6 yards out.