2A Girls Soccer: Lumberjills flip the script, blank Monarchs behind two early goals

The R.A. Long girls soccer team’s underclassman-heavy core is a year more experienced, and the Lumberjills had been trending up throughout the early part of the fall season. But at some point, it always comes time to put up or shut up, and the Lumberjills did the former in a physical 2-0 win over Mark Morris for their first crosstown win since 2018.
“Last year at the end of the season, we took a thumping from them, and they shocked us,” RAL coach Taylor Wallace said. “I think this freshman group — that’s now a sophomore group — they still have that fresh in their minds.”
In both of the Monarchs’ wins over the Jills during the winter season, Mark Morris got its offense going fast, breaking the deadlock early and putting R.A. Long immediately on the back foot. This time around, the Lumberjills returned the favor in style, and it was two of Wallace’s revenge-driven sophomores leading the way.
In the eighth minute, Kathryn Chapin got free for a couple steps on the edge of the 18-yard box and cut back to shake her defender, getting just enough space to fire of a shot. MM keeper Erica Snyder got her gloves to it, but could only push the ball out in front of her, where Audrey Zdunich pounced on it, chipping a shot over Snyder’s shoulder and into the net from 6 yards out.
Seven minutes later, after possession after possession of working down the right side, R.A. Long pulled out a different wrinkle. Freshman Alice Anderson strayed outside to the left side and found plenty of open space to work with before fizzing a low cross right to Chapin inside the 6-yard box, who tapped home the sitter to double the lead.
“Alice was playing centrally, an she did a fantastic job of creating width,” Wallace said. “When you have two or three players in the middle and you throw one out wide all of a sudden, it disrupts their defense. She’s smart enough as a really physical, high-soccer-IQ freshman, so props to her on that goal.”
From there, it was a game controlled by the R.A. Long defense. Mark Morris broke through for its first shot on target in the 19th minute and got a one-on-one with RAL keeper Kendra Chapin four minutes later, but the sophomore was up to both attempts. In the 36th minute, Ella Hedlund got the Monarch’s best chance of the half on a break, but Chapin stopped her first effort, and her second sailed way over the crossbar.
After that, the R.A. Long back line wouldn’t let the Monarchs test Chapin again for another 42 minutes of game time. Senior Gracelyn House spent most of the afternoon in Hedlund’s back pocket, keeping her from getting any free space in the attacking third,
“Our back line, they’ve been playing club together for years, so they kind of know when they’re supposed to switch,” Wallace said. “When one takes space, the other fills it. It’s kind of second-nature to that group. I pretty much just have to lay out the blueprint, and they know how to do it.”
Through eight games, the Lumberjills have already pitched four shutouts, doubling their total from the winter season.
On the blue and red half of the sideline, though, the Monarchs are still on the hunt to find their offense, having only scored two goals in their past four matches.
“ We’re lost on the attack,” MM coch Chris Toms said. “We’ve had a few games now where we’re just struggling to put the ball in the back of the net. I’m not sure what that looks like yet; we’ve got the skill, we’ve got the talent, we just have to figure out how to work together and put it together in the offense. Right now I think we’re trying to play a little too much hero ball, one person putting it on themselves, and we have to learn that in this league, that will not work, and we have to work together as a team in order to score.”
R.A. Long (6-2) will open next week’s schedule back at Longview Memorial Stadium on Tuesday against Woodland. Mark Morris (4-4) will get another home game, hosting Hockinson.