2A Girls Soccer: Lumberjills eke out second rivalry match against Monarchs

Mark Morris and R.A. Long may well be the two 2A GSHL teams most familiar with each other, and they sure looked that way Saturday afternoon at Longview Memorial Stadium. In a game packed with physical play and low on real offensive chances, the Lumberjills made the most of one of their few opportunities and came away with a nervy 1-0 win.
“They know us, they knew our pressure points,” RAL coach Taylor Wallace said. “Without a couple people to diversify our portfolio, they were able to localize and be very physical. Credit to them, they rode that line very, very well on what was legal.”
Most of that line-riding came when RAL’s Kathyrn Chapin had the ball at her feet. The sophomore attacker got one good chance in the second minute, but Erica Snyder stood on — and saved with — her head to deny Chapin on the breakaway. After that, nearly every time Chapin touched the ball, she found herself hounded by Monarchs.
In the end, it ended up being a pair of freshman combining to get the lone goal of the day for the Lumberjills in the 38th minute. With so much attention paid to Chapin, Alice Anderson found some open space down the left wing, and flashed a low cross right to the feet of Addison Hartley, who tapped it in for the easy goal.
“Our outside backs got sucked into the middle a bit, which left and open lane to the outside,” MM coach Chris Toms said. “They then had that cross, and we weren’t prepared in the middle for that cross.”
It was Hartley’s career goal for the Jills. The freshman had to leave RAL’s first matchup with MM with an injury that held her out multiple weeks; this was her first game fully back, and she made the most of it.
“This was great for her and it was great for the team to watch her come back and produce,” Wallace said.
That put R.A. Long ahead at the break, and despite Chapin getting another one-on-one chance to start the second half like she did to start the first, the Lumberjills wouldn’t manage another shot on target the rest of the afternoon. Mark Morris started to earn more possession in the attacking third, but likewise, the Monarchs couldn’t muster up much in the way of real chances.
“ I feel like our first half was all guts and heart and no brain, and then the second half we realized we had to play a little bit smarter,” Toms said. “We had to understand that this is a small field, and play accordingly. We’re used to nice, big, wide-open Northlake, and this is a lot different. We adjusted and had some more opportunities in the second half, but R.A. Long’s defense did pretty well holding up.”
Mark Morris had a glimpse of a one-on-one chance in the 62nd minute, but scuffed its shot right to RAL keeper Kendra Chapin. The Monarchs won a free kick from 30 yards out in stoppage time, but Ella Hedlund’s shot sailed well high, and just a couple minutes later, the referee’s final whistle blew.
Mark Morris (6-8) will wrap up its fall next Tuesday at Hockinson. R.A. Long (9-6) will go into the final day of the regular season still jockeying for position with Washougal. An RAL win at Woodland on Tuesday, combined with a Panthers’ loss to Ridgefield, would give the Lumberjills a No. 4 seed. If either or both of those results go wrong, they’ll be the No. 5.