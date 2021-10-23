2A Girls Soccer: Lumberjills eke out second rivalry match against Monarchs

Mark Morris and R.A. Long may well be the two 2A GSHL teams most familiar with each other, and they sure looked that way Saturday afternoon at Longview Memorial Stadium. In a game packed with physical play and low on real offensive chances, the Lumberjills made the most of one of their few opportunities and came away with a nervy 1-0 win.

“They know us, they knew our pressure points,” RAL coach Taylor Wallace said. “Without a couple people to diversify our portfolio, they were able to localize and be very physical. Credit to them, they rode that line very, very well on what was legal.”

Most of that line-riding came when RAL’s Kathyrn Chapin had the ball at her feet. The sophomore attacker got one good chance in the second minute, but Erica Snyder stood on — and saved with — her head to deny Chapin on the breakaway. After that, nearly every time Chapin touched the ball, she found herself hounded by Monarchs.

In the end, it ended up being a pair of freshman combining to get the lone goal of the day for the Lumberjills in the 38th minute. With so much attention paid to Chapin, Alice Anderson found some open space down the left wing, and flashed a low cross right to the feet of Addison Hartley, who tapped it in for the easy goal.