2A Girls Golf Roundup: Mark Morris wins by two shots at Hockinson

VANCOUVER — The Mark Morris girls golf team needed just about every shot saved as it got, barely edging out Hockinson 213-215 at par-35 Fairway Village on Thursday.

Hockinson’s Grace Phillips won the individual medal with a 43, but Mark Morris brought in the next three finishers to get back ahead on the team side of things. Jana Knapp led the way, carding a 47. Ella Hedlund shot a 52, and Ava Escudero shot a 53. Madeline Pospichal rounded out the team score on 61.

Mark Morris is scheduled to open next week with some rivalry action, taking on R.A. Long on April 25.

Jills drive through the rain

RIDGEFIELD — The rain was thick at Tri-Mountain Golf Course on Thursday but that didn't stop the Lumberjills from getting their swings in.

Hali Witham shot a 61 due to some tough luck but punished the ball nonetheless.

"She only had three bad holes," R.A. Long coach Joe Hamlik said. "Drove the ball the best she has all year."

Morgan Brazier also hit the course for RAL but was not able to turn in an official scorecard.

"Morgan had some pick ups so no score," Hamlik said. "Weather played a role in scores cold rain and wind."

R.A. Long is scheduled to host Camas, Columbia River, Mountain View, W.F. West and Mark Morris next Wednesday at Mint Valley.

