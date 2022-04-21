2A Girls Golf: Mark Morris wins by two shots

VANCOUVER — The Mark Morris girls golf team needed just about every shot saved as it got, barely edging out Hockinson 213-215 at par-35 Fairway Village on Thursday.

Hockinson’s Grace Phillips won the individual medal with a 43, but Mark Morris brought in the next three finishers to get back ahead on the team side of things. Jana Knapp led the way, carding a 47. Ella Hedlund shot a 52, and Ava Escudero shot a 53. Madeline Pospichal rounded out the team score on 61.