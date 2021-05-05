2A Girls Golf: Eight local golfers move on at districts

TUMWATER — After 18 holes on Day 1 of the 2A District IV girls golf tournament, eight area golfers made the cut to advance to the second and final day of competition at Tumwater Valley Golf Course.

Rayleah Trice led a Woodland contingent of five — all of whom made the cut — finishing third individually at 13-over 85. She had the best day of any golfer from the 2A Greater St. Helens League; Tumwater’s Lily McCauley led the way by a wide margin, finishing at 2-over 74, and Aberdeen freshman Britt Rajcich beat Trice by a single stroke, finishing on 84.

Behind Trice, Zoe Jouwsma finished at 95 for the Beavers. Erin Madsen shot a 101, Addie Landrigan shot 109, and and Karalynn Conditt finished on 112.

The five Beavers will be joined by a trio of Monarchs Thursday, as Mark Morris' Ava Escudero finished on 101, Valoria Worden shot 109, and Madeline Pospichal shot 116.

R.A. Long freshman Harli Witham — the lone Lumberjill on the course — finished at 131 and did not make the cut.

Day 2's action is set to start at 10 a.m. Thursday.

