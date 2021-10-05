 Skip to main content
2A Boys Tennis roundup: Spudders take down Lumberjacks
2A Boys Tennis roundup: Spudders take down Lumberjacks

Tennis balls stock

A basket of tennis balls sits in the grass at R.A. Long high school.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

The R.A. Long boys tennis team lost at home to start its week, falling 4-2 to Ridgefield.

This started out well for the Lumberjacks on the singles court, with every RAL player taking their respective first sets. Jamison Perkins went on to win his No. 3 match in a close sweep, 7-5, 7-5 over Jack Blehm, and at No. 2, Eric Nguyen won in three sets, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. But at No. 1, Ridgefield’s Peyton Yager came back to beat Aiden McCoy in three, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

That, combined with a doubles sweep for the Spudders, gave the visitors the team win.

Juan Perkins andCarson Moses lost 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles. Nick Pittsley and Jaxon Cook lost 6-0, 6-1, and Collin Culppepper and Chance Dysart lost 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3.

R.A. Long will be back on the court — weather permitting — at Fort Vancouver on Wednesday.

Monarchs felled by Fort

Across town, the Mark Morris boys tennis team suffered a similar fate, winning two singles matches but losing the rest in a 4-2 defeat to Fort Vancouver.

Austin Lomax won 6-3, 5-7, 10-3 at No. 2 singles, and Vincent Flint won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 3, but Marco St. Martin-Shook fell 6-0, 7-6 at the top slot.

In doubles, Josh Pond and Ramzi Prewitt were the only pair to win a game, falling 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1. MM’s No. 2 pair of Coleton Weiss and Noah Jansen lost 6-0, 6-0, and the Monarchs didn’t bring enough players to have a No. 3 duo, defaulting the point to the Trappers.

Mark Morris was scheduled to face Columbia River at home on Tuesday.

