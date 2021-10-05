2A Boys Tennis roundup: Spudders take down Lumberjacks

The R.A. Long boys tennis team lost at home to start its week, falling 4-2 to Ridgefield.

This started out well for the Lumberjacks on the singles court, with every RAL player taking their respective first sets. Jamison Perkins went on to win his No. 3 match in a close sweep, 7-5, 7-5 over Jack Blehm, and at No. 2, Eric Nguyen won in three sets, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. But at No. 1, Ridgefield’s Peyton Yager came back to beat Aiden McCoy in three, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

That, combined with a doubles sweep for the Spudders, gave the visitors the team win.

Juan Perkins andCarson Moses lost 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles. Nick Pittsley and Jaxon Cook lost 6-0, 6-1, and Collin Culppepper and Chance Dysart lost 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3.

R.A. Long will be back on the court — weather permitting — at Fort Vancouver on Wednesday.

Monarchs felled by Fort

Across town, the Mark Morris boys tennis team suffered a similar fate, winning two singles matches but losing the rest in a 4-2 defeat to Fort Vancouver.

Austin Lomax won 6-3, 5-7, 10-3 at No. 2 singles, and Vincent Flint won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 3, but Marco St. Martin-Shook fell 6-0, 7-6 at the top slot.