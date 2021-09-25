2A Boys Tennis roundup: Monarchs swept on road

RIDGEFIELD — The Mark Morris boys tennis team wasn’t able to pick up a set Friday, losing 6-0 to Ridgefield.

Without enough players to fill all six courts, the Monarchs found themselves in an automatic hole, having to give the Spudders a default point at No. 3 singles.

Back at No. 1 singles, Marco St. Martin-Shook lost 6-0, 6-3 to Peyton Yager. At No. 2, Austin Lomax had a closer match against Jack Blehm, but also went down in two sets, 7-5, 6-4.

Ramzi Prewitt and Anthony Roseman lost 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles. Vincent Flint and Miguel Morales lost 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles, and Noah Jansen and Coleton Weiss fell 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3.

Mark Morris will start next week at home, hosting Columbia River on Monday.

RAL has tough day against River

The R.A. Long boys tennis team could do little to stop Columbia River, falling 6-0 to the Rapids in a day that had just one close set.

That came at No. 1 doubles, when Juan Perkins and Aiden McCoy battled back after dropping their first set 6-0, though they ultimately lost their second 7-6.

Other than that, the Lumberjacks only picked up three sets on the day.