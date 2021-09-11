2A Boys Tennis: Rapids sweep away Monarchs

VANCOUVER — The Mark Morris boys tennis team got its season underway Friday but have a rough go of it, losing 6-0 on the road to Columbia River without taking a set.
Marco St. Martin-Shook, the Monarchs' new No. 1 singles player after the departures of Ben Haukaas and Skyler McCoy, fell in his debut at the top spot to Matt Rudi 6-0, 6-1. Behind him, Anthony Roseman dropped his No. 2 match to Fuller Beyer 6-1, 6-2, and at No. 3, Vincent Flint lost to Charlie Palmetshein 6-2, 6-0.
In doubles, MM's top duo of Ramzi Prewitt and Kenji London fell 6-2, 6-1. The No. 2 pair of Josh Pond and Austin Lomax lost 6-1, 6-0, and Coleton Weiss and Noah Jensen lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
Mark Morris (0-1) will have its home opener Monday, hosting R.A. Long
Josh Kirshenbaum
Sports Reporter
