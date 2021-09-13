2A Boys Tennis: R.A. Long downs Mark Morris in crosstown matchup

“I hope to just instill basic values and principles and especially a lot of technical stuff,” Grimes said. “I have a lot of experience to bring to the table from playing Division I tennis so I think I’ve taught the kids a lot.”

Grimes said he doesn’t know who will take over when he leaves, but he believes the team they inherit will be able to find success.

“I think it looks good, we still have a young team…I think we can do pretty well,” he said. “I’m pretty optimistic, I think we can go pretty far, I think we have a good chance of sending some guys to districts and maybe even State.”

Smith, who’s coached the MM girls team but heads up the boys squad for the first time, has some experienced players at the top, but a lot of the year will be focused on molding the greener players.

“I think that the kids have individual goals,” Smith said. “The new ones, their goal is really just to kind of learn how to play tennis…the more experienced guys, they want to get some wins and want to get to District and through that sub-District round.”

While St. Martin-Shook will have to learn to navigate what it means to be the top singles player, Smith said he expects London and Prewitt to make a deep run later this season.