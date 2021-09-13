2A Boys Tennis: R.A. Long downs Mark Morris in crosstown matchup

The tennis players for both R.A. Long and Mark Morris enjoyed some of the last pieces of summer sun before the fall weather kicks in during a crosstown match at Mark Morris on Monday. With the sun shining — and the Lumberjacks donning eye black on the courts — R.A. Long was able to put away Mark Morris 4-2.
The Jacks were on the court for the first time this season, while the Monarchs already got their season started with a 6-0 loss to Columbia River.
On Monday, junior Aiden McCoy downed Mark Morris sophomore Marco St. Martin-Shook in the top-seeded singles match 6-0, 6-2 to give the Lumberjacks some momentum in one of the first matches to go final.
Both McCoy and St. Martin-Shook look to headline both of the singles rosters for their schools throughout the course of this season.
“Aiden’s been pretty crucial for us, especially in this first match,” RAL coach Erik Grimes said. “I’ve been working a lot with him, trying to work extra after practice and he had a good win against a good player.”
St. Martin-Shook is stepping into a bigger role this season for the Monarchs in his sophomore campaign.
“Marco, our number one, is just a sophomore and he’s clearly practiced a bit over the summer,” Mark Morris coach Ryan Smith said. “He’s come back a little sharper than he was last year, but he’s also playing first singles instead of third, so it’ll be a chance for him to grow.”
Both coaches are in their first year heading up these programs, but they have high hopes for their top players.
“I think he can definitely make a good showing at Districts this year,” Grimes said of McCoy. “He’s got good game, good technique so I’m optimistic that he can go pretty far.”
Mark Morris’ top doubles squad featured Kenji London and Ramzi Prewitt, two of the more experienced MM players, took down RAL’s top duo — Juan Perkins and Carson Moses — who were just recently paired together. The Monarch duo fought hard to with the first set before closing out strong in a 7-5, 6-2 win.
“That’s kind of what we expect from them, to stay focused and to teach the other guys all kinds of stuff,” Smith said of his top duo.
Grimes was pleased with the effort of his newly-paired squad despite the loss.
“They fell a little bit short today, but I was happy with the way they played. They fought back in the first set and made some adjustments,” Grimes said. “I think, going forward, they’re going to be a strong team for us.”
Grimes has made his mark on this RAL squad in the early season, but he won’t be able to see it through to the end of the year. In a couple weeks, he will head back to Eastern Washington University for his junior year, where the former Lumberjack competes on the Eagles’ tennis team. In the meantime, he hopes he can give the Lumberjacks a strong foundation before he heads back to school.
“I hope to just instill basic values and principles and especially a lot of technical stuff,” Grimes said. “I have a lot of experience to bring to the table from playing Division I tennis so I think I’ve taught the kids a lot.”
Grimes said he doesn’t know who will take over when he leaves, but he believes the team they inherit will be able to find success.
“I think it looks good, we still have a young team…I think we can do pretty well,” he said. “I’m pretty optimistic, I think we can go pretty far, I think we have a good chance of sending some guys to districts and maybe even State.”
Smith, who’s coached the MM girls team but heads up the boys squad for the first time, has some experienced players at the top, but a lot of the year will be focused on molding the greener players.
“I think that the kids have individual goals,” Smith said. “The new ones, their goal is really just to kind of learn how to play tennis…the more experienced guys, they want to get some wins and want to get to District and through that sub-District round.”
While St. Martin-Shook will have to learn to navigate what it means to be the top singles player, Smith said he expects London and Prewitt to make a deep run later this season.
“They should be in there and close in all their matches this year,” Smith said. “I expect them to go far into the sub-Districts and get to districts this year.”