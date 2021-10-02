2A Boys Tennis: Monarchs take down Eagles

VANCOUVER — Strong doubles play powered the Mark Morris boys tennis team to a win on Friday, beating Hudson’s Bay 3-2.

The Monarchs swept the pairs matchups in dominant fashion. At the top court, Marco St. Martin-Shook teamed up with Ramzi Prewitt for a 6-0, 6-1 win over Robert Cohen and Nolan Fucciolo. At No. 3, Josh Pond and Austin Lomax won 6-0, 6-3, and Vincent Flint and Anthony Roseman swept their No. 3 matchup 6-0, 6-0.

And with neither team bringing enough players for a full singles lineup — and therefore no match being played at No. 3 singles — that gave the Monarchs the victory.

Coleton Weiss lost his No. 1 singles match in three sets, while Noah Flores fell at No. 2 6-0, 6-2.

Mark Morris will be back in Longview to start next week, hosting Fort Vancouver on Monday.

