2A Boys Tennis: Monarchs swept by River

The Mark Morris boys tennis team fell in its final home match of the regular season, losing 6-0 to Columbia River on Tuesday.
Anthony Roseman was the only Monarch to take a set, but he fell 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.
Ahead of him, Marco St. Martin-Shook lost 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, and Austin Lomax fell 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
In doubles, Ramzi Prewitt and Kenji London dropped their match 6-1, 6-3 in the top slow, Coleton Weiss and Vincent Flint lost at No. 2 6-0, 6-1, and Josh Pond and Miguel Morales lost 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Josh Kirshenbaum
Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today