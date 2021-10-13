 Skip to main content
2A Boys Tennis: Monarchs swept by River
Tennis ball stock

A tennis ball sits on the court at R.A. Long High School.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

The Mark Morris boys tennis team fell in its final home match of the regular season, losing 6-0 to Columbia River on Tuesday.

Anthony Roseman was the only Monarch to take a set, but he fell 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.

Ahead of him, Marco St. Martin-Shook lost 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, and Austin Lomax fell 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.

In doubles, Ramzi Prewitt and Kenji London dropped their match 6-1, 6-3 in the top slow, Coleton Weiss and Vincent Flint lost at No. 2 6-0, 6-1, and Josh Pond and Miguel Morales lost 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3.

