2A Boys Tennis: Monarchs lose to Trappers

VANCOUVER — The Mark Morris boys tennis team lost on the road Tuesday, falling 5-1 to Fort Vancouver.
The Monarchs’ only win of the afternoon came at No. 3 doubles, where Vincent Flint and Anthony Roseman beat their opponents 7-6, 0-6, 10-7, with the third set played as a super tie breaker due to scheduling issues and time constraints.
Ahead of them at No. 1 doubles, Ramzi Prewitt and Marco St. Martin-Shook — moved out of the singles lineup — lost 6-3, 3-6, 12-0.
The rest of the Monarchs on the court combined to win just four sets. Three of those came from Josh Pond and Austin Lomax, who fell 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles. Noah Jenson lost his No. 2 singles match 6-0, 6-1, Coleton Weiss lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and the Monarchs defaulted at No. 3 without a player to take the court.
Mark Morris will go back south to play Ridgefield on Friday.
Josh Kirshenbaum
Sports Reporter
