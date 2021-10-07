 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2A Boys Tennis: Monarchs lose to Panthers
0 comments
editor's pick
2A Boys Tennis

2A Boys Tennis: Monarchs lose to Panthers

{{featured_button_text}}
Tennis ball stock

A tennis ball sits on the court at R.A. Long High School.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

WASHOUGAL — The Mark Morris boys tennis team lost to Washougal 4-2 on the road Wednesday, ending a stretch of three matches in three days.

Mark Morris’ best results came at the top of the singles lineup. Marco St. Martin-Shook won his No. 1 singles match 2-6, 7-5, 6-3, and Austin Lomax won at No. 2 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Ramzi Prewitt and Josh Pond lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, Vincent Flint and Anthony Roseman fell 6-1, 6-3 at No, 2, and Coleton Weiss and Noah Jansen lost 6-4, 6-3.

Mark Morris will open the final week of its regular season on Oct. 11 against Ridgefield.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 5 TNF Market: Best passing props

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News