2A Boys Tennis: Monarchs lose to Panthers

WASHOUGAL — The Mark Morris boys tennis team lost to Washougal 4-2 on the road Wednesday, ending a stretch of three matches in three days.

Mark Morris’ best results came at the top of the singles lineup. Marco St. Martin-Shook won his No. 1 singles match 2-6, 7-5, 6-3, and Austin Lomax won at No. 2 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Ramzi Prewitt and Josh Pond lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, Vincent Flint and Anthony Roseman fell 6-1, 6-3 at No, 2, and Coleton Weiss and Noah Jansen lost 6-4, 6-3.

Mark Morris will open the final week of its regular season on Oct. 11 against Ridgefield.

