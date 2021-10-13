2A Boys Tennis: MM, RAL tie to end regular season

The regular season for both Mark Morris’ and R.A. Long’s boys tennis teams ended Wednesday, inside at Mint Valley, against each other. And at the end of the evening, quite literally nothing separated the two sides.

The Monarchs and Lumberjacks tied the match 3-3, playing pro sets to make sure they could fit everything into their window on the courts. That’s not an entirely unusual occurrence in high school tennis; the tried-and-true tiebreaker for such scenarios is to count up games won. As it happened, though, the two teams tied on that front too, 39-39. With nothing really on the line in terms of league standings, the two sides agreed to split the day with no overall winner.

In singles, RAL’s Aiden McCoy beat out Marco St. Martin-Shook 8-3 at No. 1, but the Monarchs took the other two matches. At No. 2, Austin Lomax downed Jamison Perkins 8-6, while at No, 3, Anthony Roseman beat Eric Nguyen 8-2.

The Lumberjacks made up the difference in doubles. In the top pairs, Juan Perkins and Carson Moses beat Ramzi Prewitt and Kenji London 8-4. Behind them at No. 2, Nick Pittsley and Jaxon Cook beat Josh Pond and Vincent Flint in the closest match of the afternoon, 9-8. Mark Morris sealed up the even day when Miguel Morales and Coleton Weiss beat Chance Dysart and Collin Culpepper 8-6.

Both teams will move on to the postseason. The play-in prequel to the 2A GSHL tournament was set for Thursday, while the higher seeds will enter the fray Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.