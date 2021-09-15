 Skip to main content
2A Boys Tennis: MM gets win over Bay
2A Boys Tennis

Tennis balls stock

A basket of tennis balls sits in the grass at R.A. Long high school.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

The Mark Morris boys tennis team earned its first victory of the season against an undermanned Hudson's Bay squad, winning 4-2 on Wednesday.

The Eagles only brought five players north to Longview — three singles players and one doubles pair — giving the Monarchs two free points at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles. Because of that, MM coach Ryan Smith split up his No. 2 doubles pair of Josh Pond and Austin Lomax and slotted them into the bottom two singles spots.

Pond lost his match at No. 2 to Loch Morton 7-6, 6-4, while Lomax won at No. 3 over Nolan Fucciolo 6-0, 6-0.

Above them, Marco St. Martin-Shook lost to Christ Terry at No. 1 singles, 6-1, 6-2.

Mark Morris got its final point of the afternoon from its No. 1 doubles pair — Ramzi Prewitt and Kenji London — who won their match 6-1, 6-0.

Mark Morris (1-2) will return to action on Monday, at home against Washougal.

