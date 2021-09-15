2A Boys Tennis: MM gets win over Bay

The Mark Morris boys tennis team earned its first victory of the season against an undermanned Hudson's Bay squad, winning 4-2 on Wednesday.
The Eagles only brought five players north to Longview — three singles players and one doubles pair — giving the Monarchs two free points at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles. Because of that, MM coach Ryan Smith split up his No. 2 doubles pair of Josh Pond and Austin Lomax and slotted them into the bottom two singles spots.
Pond lost his match at No. 2 to Loch Morton 7-6, 6-4, while Lomax won at No. 3 over Nolan Fucciolo 6-0, 6-0.
Above them, Marco St. Martin-Shook lost to Christ Terry at No. 1 singles, 6-1, 6-2.
Mark Morris got its final point of the afternoon from its No. 1 doubles pair — Ramzi Prewitt and Kenji London — who won their match 6-1, 6-0.
Mark Morris (1-2) will return to action on Monday, at home against Washougal.
