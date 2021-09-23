 Skip to main content
2A Boys Tennis: Lumberjacks sweep Eagles
2A Boys Tennis: Lumberjacks sweep Eagles

Tennis balls stock

A basket of tennis balls sits in the grass at R.A. Long high school.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

VANCOUVER — The R.A. Long boys tennis team only needed 12 sets to down Hudson’s Bay, beating the Eagles 6-0 on Thursday.

RAL’s three singles players had varying levels of difficulty with their first sets — Aiden McCoy won his 6-1 at No. 1, Jamison Perkins won his 6-3 at No. 2, and Eric Nguyen won his 7-6 at No. 3 — but all brought the axe down in their second with a 6-0 capper.

Meanwhile in the doubles part of the day, the Eagles managed just two points across the three matches. Juan Perkins and Carson Moses teamed up to win 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, Nick Pittsley and Jaxon Cook won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2, and Jessy Hyde and Chance Dysart had a clean 6-0, 6-0 sweep at No. 3.

R.A. Long is set to be right back at it on the court Friday, hosting Columbia River.

