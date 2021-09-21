2A Boys Tennis: Lumberjacks fall to Trappers

The R.A. Long boys tennis team only found victory on one of the six courts Monday, dropping its match against Fort Vancouver 5-1.

That lone win came at No. 3 singles, where Eric Nguyen swept Kenny Ta 6-0, 6-0.

The other singles matches were close, but both went the Trappers’ way. At No. 1, Aiden McCoy battled in a tight second set but ultimately lost 6-2, 7-6. At No. 2, Jamison Perkins avoided the sweep but fell in three, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

Fort Vancouver also ground out a three-set win at No. 1 doubles, where RAL’s top pair of Juan Perkins and Carson Moses lost 7-6, 4-6, 6-2. The No. 3 duo of Chance Dysart and Jaxon Cook lost a close first set in a 7-5, 6-2 defeat, while at No. 2, Nick Pittsley and Khoi Le lost 6-1, 6-0.

R.A. Long will head south to face Hudson’s Bay on Wednesday.

