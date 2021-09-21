 Skip to main content
2A Boys Tennis: Lumberjacks fall to Trappers
2A Boys Tennis: Lumberjacks fall to Trappers

Tennis ball stock

A tennis ball sits on the court at R.A. Long High School.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

The R.A. Long boys tennis team only found victory on one of the six courts Monday, dropping its match against Fort Vancouver 5-1.

That lone win came at No. 3 singles, where Eric Nguyen swept Kenny Ta 6-0, 6-0.

The other singles matches were close, but both went the Trappers’ way. At No. 1, Aiden McCoy battled in a tight second set but ultimately lost 6-2, 7-6. At No. 2, Jamison Perkins avoided the sweep but fell in three, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

Fort Vancouver also ground out a three-set win at No. 1 doubles, where RAL’s top pair of Juan Perkins and Carson Moses lost 7-6, 4-6, 6-2. The No. 3 duo of Chance Dysart and Jaxon Cook lost a close first set in a 7-5, 6-2 defeat, while at No. 2, Nick Pittsley and Khoi Le lost 6-1, 6-0.

R.A. Long will head south to face Hudson’s Bay on Wednesday.

