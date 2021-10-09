2A Boys Tennis: Lumberjacks beat undermanned Eagles

The R.A. Long boys tennis team won all four matches it was able to play, taking care of Hudson’s Bay 6-0 on Friday at home with two defaults.
Aiden McCoy won the lone singles match of the day 6-1, 6-0, while the Eagles had to pass on the other two due to a lack of players.
In doubles, Juan Perkins and Carson Mosens took a close first set and then rolled to a 7-5, 6-3 win at No. 1. Behind them, Nick Pittsley and Jaxon Cook won 6-3, 6-0, and Collin Cullpepper and Chance Dysart breezed through their No. 3 matchup 6-0, 6-2.
R.A. Long is set to open the final week of the regular season on Monday at Columbia River, opening a stretch of three matches in three days in three different towns.
Josh Kirshenbaum
Sports Reporter
