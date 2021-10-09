 Skip to main content
2A Boys Tennis: Lumberjacks beat undermanned Eagles
2A Boys Tennis

2A Boys Tennis: Lumberjacks beat undermanned Eagles

Tennis balls stock

A basket of tennis balls sits in the grass at R.A. Long high school.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

The R.A. Long boys tennis team won all four matches it was able to play, taking care of Hudson’s Bay 6-0 on Friday at home with two defaults.

Aiden McCoy won the lone singles match of the day 6-1, 6-0, while the Eagles had to pass on the other two due to a lack of players.

In doubles, Juan Perkins and Carson Mosens took a close first set and then rolled to a 7-5, 6-3 win at No. 1. Behind them, Nick Pittsley and Jaxon Cook won 6-3, 6-0, and Collin Cullpepper and Chance Dysart breezed through their No. 3 matchup 6-0, 6-2.

R.A. Long is set to open the final week of the regular season on Monday at Columbia River, opening a stretch of three matches in three days in three different towns.

