2A Boys Tennis: Jacks take care of Spudders

It didn’t come easy for the Jacks, who saw two of their three singles wins come in three sets, but they got the job done. At the top slot, Aiden McCoy had to go to a third after dropping a close second, but pulled out a 6-4, 6-7, 7-5 win over Ryan Gruber. At No. 2 singles, Eric Nguyen swept Thomas Tomillo 6-1, 6-2, and at No. 3, Jamison Perkins came from behind to down Connor Williams in three, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.