2A Boys Tennis: Jacks take care of Spudders

The R.A. Long boys team swept its singles matchups en route to a 4-2 win over Ridgefield in 2A GSHL play Friday.
It didn’t come easy for the Jacks, who saw two of their three singles wins come in three sets, but they got the job done. At the top slot, Aiden McCoy had to go to a third after dropping a close second, but pulled out a 6-4, 6-7, 7-5 win over Ryan Gruber. At No. 2 singles, Eric Nguyen swept Thomas Tomillo 6-1, 6-2, and at No. 3, Jamison Perkins came from behind to down Connor Williams in three, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
R.A. Long got its final point from its No. 2 doubles pairing of Juan Perkins and Carson Moses, who swept their match 6-4, 6-3.
Colin Culpepper and Chance Dyart lost at No. 1 doubles 6-1, 6-0, and Jackson Cook and Nick Pittsley lost at No. 3 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
R.A. Long will return from a weekend off with a Monday matchup against Fort Vancouver.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Josh Kirshenbaum
Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.