2A boys soccer: Own-goal the difference as Jacks beat Monarchs

In the 33rd minute, R.A. Long’s Emannuel Alvarez drew a foul about 25 yards from net. Jaime Orozco stood over the ball against a three-man wall, but instead of taking a shot, he chipped it over the defensive line to Alvarez, who had made a run in from outside the 18-yard box and found himself wide open in front of the net. Alvarez tried to get his hips around the ball for a one-time shot but he dragged it well wide.

The ball trickled toward the back post and R.A. Long’s Jacob Isaacson took a run at it, but before he could get to it, a Mark Morris defender running back to the ball stuck his foot in and accidentally put it in the back of the net.

Fifty-seven minutes later, that own-goal held up as the only scoring on the day.

“That’s certainly not how we want to win the match,” said R.A. Long coach Max Anderson. “But given the relentless pressure that we kept on them, we deserved something.”