2A boys soccer: Own-goal the difference as Jacks beat Monarchs

A one-sided affair at the Northlake Field was nearly single-handedly held even by one player, but R.A. Long’s endless pressure was just too much for Mark Morris in a 1-0 win for the Lumberjacks on Thursday.
R.A. Long played in white and Mark Morris donned red uniforms, but the undisputed star of the day was wearing green; Monarchs senior goalkeeper Eber Navarrete held firm for 80 minutes against a veritable firing squad, stopping all 15 shots on target the Jacks sent his way.
“He’s a superhero,” said Mark Morris coach Chris Toms. “College coaches need to know the name Eber Navarrete. The kid’s a stud. He’s the best keeper in the league, he keeps us in every game. Without him, we’re dead in the water. He’s brilliant.”
Navarrete was all that and more for Mark Morris on Thursday, diving in every direction to stop shots, charging off his line to sniff out overhit through balls, and snatching crosses before they could reach targets in the middle.
With the Monarchs down a couple key pieces in their attack and keeping nine men behind the ball nearly the entire game, Navarrete even played an integral part in Mark Morris’ offense, with his booming punts leading to the only near-chances his team had all day.
In a cruel twist of fate though, the only shot Navarrete couldn’t stop didn’t even come from an Lumberjack attacker.
In the 33rd minute, R.A. Long’s Emannuel Alvarez drew a foul about 25 yards from net. Jaime Orozco stood over the ball against a three-man wall, but instead of taking a shot, he chipped it over the defensive line to Alvarez, who had made a run in from outside the 18-yard box and found himself wide open in front of the net. Alvarez tried to get his hips around the ball for a one-time shot but he dragged it well wide.
The ball trickled toward the back post and R.A. Long’s Jacob Isaacson took a run at it, but before he could get to it, a Mark Morris defender running back to the ball stuck his foot in and accidentally put it in the back of the net.
Fifty-seven minutes later, that own-goal held up as the only scoring on the day.
“That’s certainly not how we want to win the match,” said R.A. Long coach Max Anderson. “But given the relentless pressure that we kept on them, we deserved something.”
With Mark Morris sitting back and inviting pressure, R.A. Long was happy to oblige. Orozco led everything early, snapping off the first shot of the game in the fourth minute, which sailed well high, over the net and into the façade Northlake Elementary School. Four minutes later, he found Isaacson running in from the corner of the 18-yard box, who got there just ahead of Navarrete for the Lumberjacks’ first shot on goal of the day, but the Mark Morris keeper had closed the angle fast enough that the shot pounded off his chest and out of the box.
By then, the game had settled into the rhythm it would hold nearly without fail. R.A. Long would play the ball up field, but couldn’t find its final pass, with the ball getting into Navarrete’s hands. Navarrete would send the ball deep downfield where the two Mark Morris attackers would briefly try to find the ball in space against the three R.A. Long defenders before the Lumberjacks were able to corral it and play it up from the back and start another attack.
“The possession was great, certainly,” Anderson said. “We can build on that.”
As the game wore on, the Mark Morris back line shrunk back, closer to the goal line, and compacted itself, leaving the wings open, as well as the area in front of the goal about 25 yards from net.
The Lumberjacks were happy to take the space and tee off, firing 20 shots in the second half alone. But most of their efforts sailed well high or wide, and Navarrete stopped all the shots that didn’t.
Many of his 12 saves in the second half were of the basic, straight-on variety, but nearly as many would be highlight-level quality. In the 69th minute, Jamison Perkins took the ball down the left side and started to swing it, passing to Isaacson, who found Orozco at the corner of the box. Orozco turned and fired toward the far post from 20 yards out, but Navarrete went full extension to his left, palming the ball around the post for a corner.
“He’s just phenomenal,” Toms said. “If it’s a shot from anywhere outside the 18, I’d be willing to bet some money that he’s going to save it.”
On the ensuing cross, R.A. Long got a point-blank shot from six yards out, but the Mark Morris net tender came across the goal mouth to smack it away.
Orozco and — especially in the second half — Alvarez led the charge from all over the field for the Lumberjacks, playing the ball up the middle of the field, working out to both wings, and taking the ball off of multiple Mark Morris goal kicks to start the attack right back up.
“They are definitely the straws that stir the drink,” Anderson said.
As the match wore on throughout the hot afternoon at Northlake, both sides subbed regularly. At one point when a Lumberjack went down with a cramp, both teams came over to the sidelines for an impromptu water break, staying near the benches well after the player was helped off the field.
Mark Morris got its closest whiff to a real offensive opportunity in the 63rd minute, when the Monarchs got a bit of open space in the R.A. Long half followed a failed clearance on a Navarrete punt. Even that attack only amounted to a two-on-four, though, and soon the Jacks had wrestled possession back.
Twenty minutes after that, Isaacson rolled an easy shot at Navarrete to set up the keeper’s 15th and final save of the day, preserving that fateful own-goal as the difference maker.