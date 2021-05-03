2A Boys Soccer: Lumberjacks fight back to drop Fort in playoff opener

R.A. Long was able to overcome an early deficit in time to grab a 2-1 win over Fort Vancouver in the first round of the 2A Greater St. Helens League boys soccer tournament on Saturday at Longview Memorial Stadium.

The contest was a rematch between the two teams that had already played on Thursday in order to determine the league championship. The second verse was the same as the first, but it took some extra effort from the Lumberjacks.

The first half went by scoreless as both teams played physical, defensive minded soccer. But in the 46th minute the Trappers found Fernando Garcia in an advantageous position and he was able to score from inside the 18-yard box.

“He created all the space he needed with a smart controlling touch off his chest, and made no mistake with his volley,” R.A. Long coach Max Anderson said.

The Jacks clapped back with a surge in offensive pressure that left Fort Vancouver on the back foot. That attack paid off in the 68th minute Jamison Perkins gained control of a long throw-in from Ashton Mertes and promptly placed it in the back of the net to tie the game up at 1-1

“The boys played with lots of belief after falling behind 1-0. We kept pressing the whole match and absolutely deserved to win,” Anderson said.