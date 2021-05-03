2A Boys Soccer: Lumberjacks fight back to drop Fort in playoff opener

R.A. Long was able to overcome an early deficit in time to grab a 2-1 win over Fort Vancouver in the first round of the 2A Greater St. Helens League boys soccer tournament on Saturday at Longview Memorial Stadium.
The contest was a rematch between the two teams that had already played on Thursday in order to determine the league championship. The second verse was the same as the first, but it took some extra effort from the Lumberjacks.
The first half went by scoreless as both teams played physical, defensive minded soccer. But in the 46th minute the Trappers found Fernando Garcia in an advantageous position and he was able to score from inside the 18-yard box.
“He created all the space he needed with a smart controlling touch off his chest, and made no mistake with his volley,” R.A. Long coach Max Anderson said.
The Jacks clapped back with a surge in offensive pressure that left Fort Vancouver on the back foot. That attack paid off in the 68th minute Jamison Perkins gained control of a long throw-in from Ashton Mertes and promptly placed it in the back of the net to tie the game up at 1-1
“The boys played with lots of belief after falling behind 1-0. We kept pressing the whole match and absolutely deserved to win,” Anderson said.
That goal by Perkins helped to offset a plethora of missed opportunities for R.A. Long. For the game they launched 18 shots but only five managed to land on frame. Those misfires left the score tied at the end of regulation and sent the contest into golden goal territory.
“Jaime Orozco and Eric Martinez also played well for us tonight,” Anderson said. “They ran their socks off in the midfield, allowing us to maintain an important possession advantage throughout the match.”
The first five minutes of overtime passed without a score and the second bonus period seemed destined for the same fate until Julio Radillo inserted himself into the situation. That action came with two minutes left in the second overtime period when Radillo received a pass from Toby Chavez on the left flank, cut inside to beat a defender, and booted a bending shot into the far upper corner of the frame for the game-winning score.
The Lumberjacks’ coach credited Manny Rodriguez, Micah Minder, Chaves and Mertes for solid defensive contributions and noted that goalie Juan Reyes notched four saves on the day.
“We’re extremely proud of the boys for fighting back and getting the victory in an important playoff match,” Anderson said. “The team continues to improve and we’re thrilled to get another chance to play Columbia River.”
R.A. Long (6-3) is scheduled to play at Columbia River on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The two teams previously played on April 20 with the Rapids taking a 4-0 win.
Beavers skunk Eagles
WOODLAND — The Beavers’ boys soccer team blitzed Hudson’s Bay on Saturday to the tune of 7-0 in the opening round of the 2A GSHL playoffs.
Jesse Thrall got the scoring going with a header off of a JJ Fuerst cross. Next, the players switched rolls with Fuerst knocking home a score off of a corner kick from Thrall. Woodland got one more goal before the intermission when Gaige Pilot stole possession, turned and drilled a shot into the far top corner from outside the box.
The scoring only increased in frequency in the second half. Thrall again got the scoring started, this time on a through ball from Tristan Beardsley. Thrall scored the next goal, too, and in spectacular fashion as he connected on a scissor kick in traffic off of a cross pass
Riley Suomi scored on a lob shot from 30-yards out to make the score 6-0 and Axel Almondovar finished the goal extravaganza for the Beavers.
Woodland is set to play Ridgefield in the second round of the 2A GSHL tournament on Tuesday.