2A Boys Soccer: Columbia River pulls away from R.A. Long late

VANCOUVER – R.A. Long kept things close for the majority of its game against Columbia River on Tuesday, but a disastrous final ten minutes lifted the Rapids past the Lumberjacks 4-1 in a 2A Greater St. Helens League playoff match.

The Lumberjacks surrendered an early goal to the Rapids, but they were determined to even the odds. RAL tied the game in the 25th minute when Ashton Mertes placed a long throw-in that landed inside the 18-yard box where it was controlled by Jaime Orozco, who took advantage of his position and calmly found the lower left corner of the net to even the game at 1-1.

Still tied at halftime, the Lumberjacks looked to come out with intensity and take the lead from the Rapids.

“(We) came out in the second half with a higher level of energy and purpose, and for the first ten minutes, we looked like the team most likely to take the lead,” coach Max Anderson said.

Although the Jacks came out strong, it was the Rapids who took the lead with a goal in the 58th minute. Just a goal down, the Jacks searched for their opportunity to score, but the Rapids put them away for good with two more scores in the final ten minutes.

Anderson applauded his team’s effort and said they should be proud of their success.