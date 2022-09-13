2A Boys High School Tennis: Mark Morris sweeps singles, takes tiebreaker over Centralia

CENTRALIA — Mark Morris was unable to get both elements of their boys tennis team working Tuesday, winning all three of its singles matches in the non-conference matchup with Centralia, only to fall in all three of the doubles matches.

The Monarchs wound up with the win based on the second tier of the tiebreaker scenario, which goes off of games won.

In the top singles matchup the Monarchs’ Marco St. Martin-Shook took down Centralia’s Jordan Young in straight sets (6-2, 6-1). Mark Morris’ no. 2 singles player Kenji London also won his singles match in straight sets, defeating Centralia’s Kyan Donahue (6-0, 6-0).

Completing the singles’ sweep was Mark Morris’ Austin Lomax. He defeated Centralia’s no. 3 singles player John Wuyhendall in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).

“Austin and Kenji were both very consistent,” Mark Morris head coach Ryan Smith said of his two singles players who didn’t drop a game to their respective opponents in the Hub City. “They both are getting better about being selective about which balls to attack and put away.”

The doubles matches played out differently as Centralia’s pairings won in convincing fashion.

Mark Morris head coach Ryan Smith inserted a new doubles pairing for his third doubles team. The duo of Zac Casanover and Nathan Earhart made their varsity boys team debut. Unfortunately, it was not a successful one for the duo. Casanover and Earhart fell in straight sets 6-2, 6-0 to Centralia’s duo Jonah Love and Kadin Yeung.

Centralia also won in the top two doubles matches. The pair of Connor O’Dell and Jacoby Corwin beat Mark Morris’ top pair of Ramzi Prewitt and Cole Laruchelle (6-1, 6-0). In the second doubles match, Centralia’s tandem of Isaac Parwin and Justin Wuyhendall defeated the Monarchs’ pairing of Anthony Roseman and Coleton Weiss in straight sets (6-3, 6-3).

The Mark Morris boys return to their home court on Wednesday against Hudson’s Bay.