2A Boys Golf roundup: Lumberjacks fell Monarchs by one shot

The crosstown rivalry at Mint Valley came down to a single shot, and that shot broke the way of the R.A. Long boys golf team, which took down Mark Morris by the slimmest of margins, 179-180.

Hewson Nguyen went back to the top-finisher slot for the Lumberjacks, carding a 36 to lead the day. That was only one shot better than Caleb Stewart, who led the Monarchs on 37.

R.A. Long’s Jay Nickerson came in at 39, six shots ahead of MM’s No. 2 — Ian MacArthur, who finished on 47.

That margin turned out to be huge. Beau Jensen and Austin Lindquist both finished at 48 to round out the Monarchs’ card, and while RAL’s Riley Coleman and Aaron Ofstun both ended up behind them — at 49 and 55, respectively — the Lumberjacks’ lead barely held.

R.A. Long is scheduled to take part in Wednesday’s Kelso invite, while Mark Morris will head south to face Hudson’s Bay.

Beavers down Spudders by two

WOODLAND — The Woodland boys golf team’s margin of victory over Ridgefield might have been twice as much as R.A. Long’s, but there was no shortage of stress at Lewis River, where the Beavers beat Ridgefield 169-171.