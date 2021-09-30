2A Boys Golf: RAL beats Woodland in close matchup

Woodland had a good day on the course, but R.A. Long had a better one, and the Lumberjacks snuck under the Beavers 167-169 at Mint Valley in a match that saw four golfers clear the 40-shot bar.

R.A. Long’s Hewie Nguyen earned medalist honors, carding an eagle on the first hole of the day and riding that momentum to a 2-under 33 finish, one shot ahead of Woodland’s Dane Huddleston. Jay Nickerson nearly joined Nguyen under par for the Lumberjacks, but a rough seventh hole put him at 3-over 38, tied with Logan Autrey for the Beavers.

Then, it came down to the back half of each team’s cards. R.A. Long rounded out its score with Riley Coleman’s 47 and Aaron Ofstun’s 49, while Woodland finished with Keaten Stansberry’s 46 and Colton Hall’s 51.

In the end, R.A. Long finished one shot ahead of Woodland on its top two golfers, and one shot ahead of the Beavers on their second two.

Woodland will start the week up North at Tumwater on Monday, while R.A. Long will golf at Hockinson on Tuesday.

