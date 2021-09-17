2A Boys Golf: Nickerson leads RAL to win

Jay Nickerson whizzed through his nine holes at Mint Valley on Thursday, carding a 2-under 33 to pace the R.A. Long boys golf team to a 163-240 win over Fort Vancouver and Hudson’s Bay’s combined team.
Hewson Nguyen came in just over par with a final score of 37. Riley Coleman shot a 41, and Aaron Ofstun shot a 52.
All four of RAL’s golfers on the course came in ahead of all of their visitors, leading to the 77-shot victory for the Lumberjacks.
R.A. Long will face off against Mark Morris at Mint Valley next Tuesday.
Josh Kirshenbaum
Sports Reporter
