2A Boys Golf: Nickerson leads RAL to win

Jay Nickerson whizzed through his nine holes at Mint Valley on Thursday, carding a 2-under 33 to pace the R.A. Long boys golf team to a 163-240 win over Fort Vancouver and Hudson’s Bay’s combined team.

Hewson Nguyen came in just over par with a final score of 37. Riley Coleman shot a 41, and Aaron Ofstun shot a 52.

All four of RAL’s golfers on the course came in ahead of all of their visitors, leading to the 77-shot victory for the Lumberjacks.

R.A. Long will face off against Mark Morris at Mint Valley next Tuesday.

