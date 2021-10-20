2A Boys Golf: Huddleston leads after Day 1 at Districts

CHEHALIS — Woodland junior Dane Huddleston finished the first day of the 2A District IV boys golf tournament in the lead, carding a 3-under 68 at Riverside golf course.

Huddleston is out to defend his district crown, which he won last winter at Mint Valley.

R.A. Long junior Jay Nickerson sits in second at 1-over 72.

Also on the course for Woodland, Logan Autrey shot a 79 on the day. Keaten Stansberry shot a 90, Colton Hall finished at 96, Jake Sams ended at 107, and Nathan Karchesky wrapped up the Beavers’ day at 121.

Hewson Nguyen finished at 83 for R.A. Long, and freshman Riley Coleman came it at 87.

Caleb Stewart had the best afternoon for Mark Morris at 85. Ian MacArthur finished seven shots behind him at 92, and Beau Jensen shot a 94.

Coming in, it seemed like the top challengers to Huddleston’s title from the north would be Centralia’s Wasson brothers; Von Wasson shot 4-over 74 on the day, and Cole Wasson finished at 82. Columbia River’s Ryan Snyder is currently a shot behind Nickerson in third at 73.

Play is set to conclude at Riverside on Thursday.

